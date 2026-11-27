“Pilgrim Reflections” - “In Everything Give Thanks”
“In everything give thanks: for this is the Will of God
in Christ Jesus concerning you”
I Thessalonians 5:18
It’s an inward disposition—
An attitude of the heart:
For thanksgiving is a spirit
That should govern from the very start.
It matters not what happens
Or what others say or do—
For thanksgiving is a spirit
That will always get us through.
When times are rough
And trouble is all we see,
Giving thanks will help us make it:
For it all begins within me.
It begins with an humble spirit
And a heart that’s filled with Grace:
For God helps us to rest in Him
When we’re found in His loving embrace.
He knows all that we’re going through
And the troubles that come our way;
Yet, it’s when we give thanks in all things
That our darkness is turned into day.
In trouble, He’s our comfort,
In trials: His Grace so dear.
And in every situation
We find Him—a Friend Who’s near.
When we’re weak and heavy-laden,
We cast on Him our cares:
And soon we begin to realize
That He’s the One Who’s always there.
There to give Strength in our weakness;
There to give Hope in our distress:
For He’s the Friend of sinners
Who always gives us His Best.
So, look to Him now and always
And find in Him all you need:
For He always hears the slightest whimper
When we come to Him on bended knee.
Yes, cry out to Him when you’re lonely
Or when your heart is filled with fear:
For He’s the One Who cheers and comforts
As the Savior-Friend Who’s always near.
Now is the time for Thanksgiving
To the Father up above:
For in Him we find everything we need
As He fills us with His Love.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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