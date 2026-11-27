Everyday Faith with Mary: Dark
Dark: With little or no light. Darkness on a moonless night in a lane overgrown with trees. Darkness in a cave, tunnel, windowless room, bottom of the ocean, just to name a few. Darkness to me may not be darkness to you. As I was driving home tonight, things about darkness entered my mind. In my childhood darkness was frightening, especially going to check on the cows in the night beside my parent. Yet without darkness, the stars cannot be seen even though they are there, the beauty of a shooting star, constellations, a nearing light. There can be joy in the darkness. There can also be fear in darkness: sin, evil influence, fear, despair, ignorance of God’s truth. In the darkness, there is light. Just as the stars and moon light the darkness of the night or in the darkness a small light appears, growing larger as you walk toward it, Jesus can turn darkness of heart in to light.
Sometimes in order to bask in the glory of Jesus, we have to experience the dark. Once in the hole, which is covering you where you become buried without light, the only thing to do is start digging toward lightness. Jesus is the spiritual lightness we are searching for. He can take my heart and turn it into beauty. I must seek Him and listen to Him. As a Christian, I still can go to dark places. The devil is alive and well. My assurance of coming out of the hole is faith in the Savior, prayer, and reading the Bible. Sometimes it takes time to refurbish cause I am just stubborn. If I had just listened to begin with, things would be ok. Jesus never leaves me. I am the one that moves. Yet I have the assurance, the faith, that He is always with me waiting with open arms to welcome me back. Thank you, Lord.
- John 8:12 — “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
- John 1:5 — “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
- John 12:46 — “I have come into the world as a light, so that no one who believes in me should stay in darkness.”
- Matthew 5:14 — “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.”
- 2 Corinthians 4:6 — God made His light shine in our hearts through Christ.
It is in scripture. Knowing Jesus as your Savior turns a darkened heart into light. He is the way, the truth, and the light. Now man comes to the Father except through Jesus Christ. Thank you for being my light, Jesus. Without you, I would be sailing on a ship with darkness surrounding me and no direction to reach safety. So thankful I have safety in the Lord. God Bless Amen
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
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