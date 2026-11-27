DeWitt Public School Board Meets in November
The DeWitt Public School District Board of Education met Tuesday, November 10, at 6:00 p.m. in the Administrative Office. The meeting included academic updates, financial reports, personnel matters, and discussions concerning district policies and upcoming activities.
The Board received an academic report and an update regarding BookNook and the AIR Reading Intervention program, which is designed to provide additional reading support for third-grade students. Approximately 117 DeWitt Elementary School students are currently receiving individualized literacy instruction. When additional students participating in related interventions are included, the total number of students receiving support reaches approximately 217.
During the review of the October minutes, Mr. Dupuy reported that the district's financial position remains favorable, with increased revenue attributed to tax collections.
The Board also approved a facilities request submitted by the DeWitt Youth Basketball Program, directed by Foster and Cheree Graham, to utilize the gymnasium and auxiliary gymnasium for its activities.
In New Business, Mr. Dupuy explained that the annual Discipline Report, which includes information regarding student suspensions and expulsions, is required to be reviewed by the Board. The report was presented and approved. The proposed 2027 Budget of Expenditures and Election Documents were tabled for further discussion. Mr. Beardsley of First Security Bank is scheduled to meet with the Board on November 18 at 5:45 p.m. to provide a more detailed financial review.
The December Board meeting was also rescheduled to Tuesday, December 7, because several Board members will be attending the Arkansas School Boards Association (ASBA) Conference in Little Rock on the originally scheduled date of December 8.
Mr. Dupuy shared positive financial news, announcing that both certified and classified district employees will receive a bonus in their November paychecks. He noted that DeWitt is among only a few districts in the cooperative that are financially positioned to provide this additional compensation to employees.
The Board discussed the State of Arkansas Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy and the district's plans to adopt the policy immediately. However, members also discussed including the option to repeal or reconsider the policy in the spring, as another revision or replacement of the state policy is anticipated.
Another new initiative involves the implementation of card readers and QR codes to improve payment collection for school activities and expenses. Farmers and Merchants Bank is working with the district to establish a system that will allow families and patrons to use debit and credit cards for various transactions, including athletic admissions, school activities, and cafeteria charges.
The banking company will be coordinating with all three area banks as the district gradually implements the new payment system. No additional fees will be charged for debit card transactions; however, credit card transactions will include applicable fees.
During the Personnel Policy Committee discussion, Mr. Dupuy reported that members reviewed the proposed AI policy. He also expressed appreciation for the continued support shown by the district's faculty and staff, noting their gratitude for the bonuses employees have received over the past several years.
In his Superintendent's Report, Mr. Dupuy stated that district enrollment has declined slightly, although DeWitt Elementary recently welcomed five additional students. Total district enrollment remains relatively steady at approximately 1,060 students.
He also noted that basketball season was approaching full activity, with teams preparing for the upcoming schedule.
Upcoming dates and events include:
The Board received an academic report and an update regarding BookNook and the AIR Reading Intervention program, which is designed to provide additional reading support for third-grade students. Approximately 117 DeWitt Elementary School students are currently receiving individualized literacy instruction. When additional students participating in related interventions are included, the total number of students receiving support reaches approximately 217.
During the review of the October minutes, Mr. Dupuy reported that the district's financial position remains favorable, with increased revenue attributed to tax collections.
The Board also approved a facilities request submitted by the DeWitt Youth Basketball Program, directed by Foster and Cheree Graham, to utilize the gymnasium and auxiliary gymnasium for its activities.
In New Business, Mr. Dupuy explained that the annual Discipline Report, which includes information regarding student suspensions and expulsions, is required to be reviewed by the Board. The report was presented and approved. The proposed 2027 Budget of Expenditures and Election Documents were tabled for further discussion. Mr. Beardsley of First Security Bank is scheduled to meet with the Board on November 18 at 5:45 p.m. to provide a more detailed financial review.
The December Board meeting was also rescheduled to Tuesday, December 7, because several Board members will be attending the Arkansas School Boards Association (ASBA) Conference in Little Rock on the originally scheduled date of December 8.
Mr. Dupuy shared positive financial news, announcing that both certified and classified district employees will receive a bonus in their November paychecks. He noted that DeWitt is among only a few districts in the cooperative that are financially positioned to provide this additional compensation to employees.
The Board discussed the State of Arkansas Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy and the district's plans to adopt the policy immediately. However, members also discussed including the option to repeal or reconsider the policy in the spring, as another revision or replacement of the state policy is anticipated.
Another new initiative involves the implementation of card readers and QR codes to improve payment collection for school activities and expenses. Farmers and Merchants Bank is working with the district to establish a system that will allow families and patrons to use debit and credit cards for various transactions, including athletic admissions, school activities, and cafeteria charges.
The banking company will be coordinating with all three area banks as the district gradually implements the new payment system. No additional fees will be charged for debit card transactions; however, credit card transactions will include applicable fees.
During the Personnel Policy Committee discussion, Mr. Dupuy reported that members reviewed the proposed AI policy. He also expressed appreciation for the continued support shown by the district's faculty and staff, noting their gratitude for the bonuses employees have received over the past several years.
In his Superintendent's Report, Mr. Dupuy stated that district enrollment has declined slightly, although DeWitt Elementary recently welcomed five additional students. Total district enrollment remains relatively steady at approximately 1,060 students.
He also noted that basketball season was approaching full activity, with teams preparing for the upcoming schedule.
Upcoming dates and events include:
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Thanksgiving Break: November 23-27
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Semester Exams: December 16-18
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Christmas Break for Students: December 21-January 3
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Staff Return: January 4
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Students Return: January 5
The Board entered Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.Upon returning to regular session, the Board addressed personnel actions, including the classified resignation of Hanna Lawson, Pre-K Paraprofessional, effective October 19, 2026. The meeting was then adjourned.
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