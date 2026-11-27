Letter to the Editor
Hey Stuttgart just wanted to speak with y’all about our upcoming mayors race. First of all early voting starts Tuesday November the 24th with Election Day Tuesday December the 1st.
You know you always hear people say my vote doesn’t count. I’ve said it myself. Well in this race your vote will count! Less than 60 votes separated the mayor and her challenger.
I believe in being an informed voter. I do my research, I just don’t take a candidate’s word.
Here is what I found out. In the last mayors race both Teddy Holt and Norma were in the race with Wade Hobbs. Norma received 72 % of the vote Wade got 22% and Teddy got 6%. That means Teddy got 73 votes in the last election. So what happened? I’ll tell you what I found out. A wealthy group of people got together and decided they wanted to buy a mayor so they could get what they wanted. They have spent 10s of thousands of dollars to get him elected. And it almost worked. Believe me they will want a return on their investment if he’s elected. Think about that!
Now let me tell you what I found out about their candidate. He has been sued by businesses around town for thousands of dollars that he charged and would not pay. (You know were I work, I know what I’m talking about) Do you want someone that will not pay his own bills, controlling you money that operates our city. Not me!
As bad as that is, this is even worse. He has multiple properties that he is multiple years behind on his property tax. I pulled those records two weeks ago. I heard someone paid those for him and caught him up last week. And I just found out, he’s over 1500 dollars past due on last years taxes. Now correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t some of our property tax go to pay for our schools for our kids. And pay the salaries for our firefighters and police officers. It also goes into the cities general fund to be spent to improve our town. So tell me why would you vote for someone to be the mayor that refuses to pay his property tax, but expects you to pay yours so he’ll have your money to spend.
Also of the 5 other city council member, not including Teddy, 4 of them support Norma. Plus the other candidate in the race, Rick Koenig, has thrown his support for Norma. That says a lot folks.
People if you don’t vote for Norma, we could have a mayor with a shady past that is being supported by a group of people that will want to collect later on. So get out and vote even if you did not vote in the general election.
Bottom line, this mayors race will be decided by people that vote for what’s just best for theirselves.
Or by people that vote for what’s best for the city of Stuttgart.
Don’t let our city lose this election! Vote for Norma! Your vote will count!
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!