Dawn’s Delights
It’s almost that time of year. The week of Thanksgiving, when Stuttgart welcomes around 35,000 people to our town. You read that right. People come from all over the world and the United States to compete in or just watch the various World Championship Duck Calling contests.
Of course, many people are here to visit their family and friends, attend Duck Gumbo or just enjoy the food and tents downtown. I can honestly say that I remember the festival during the early and mid-70’s, and the one we have today is so much more.
The Chamber does an excellent job, as do the volunteers who, to quote Bethany Hildebrand, CEO of the Chamber, “We could not do this without all the wonderful volunteers.”
As a member of her family, I can attest to how much work that Bethany, Logan and Jennifer put in, not just the week of the festival, but throughout the year. But, you have to admit every year the festival goes off like a well-oiled machine. Because it is.
We are just a little over a month until Christmas. Are you ready? I’m getting close. I would say I am probably half way done. Truthfully, that’s nothing unusual for me. I shop for Christmas the whole year. I look for gifts the entire year, so I don’t have to freak out during December. These days it isn’t as easy to find the perfect gift. In the digital world we live in, the devices just keep getting more expensive every day. I have to say that I am so disappointed by how expensive everything is! Years ago, I spent $100 or so, for each child’s Christmas. Granted that was 35-40 years ago. Yes, I am old. These days, there are not many gifts, especially electronic devices that cost less than $100. But the gifts aren’t what Christmas is all about are they? The meaning of Christmas is the fact that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was born to live among us and attempt to teach us about God’s love. Do you know Jesus as your savior? I hope you do. If not, I guarantee there are plenty of pastors who can help you out with that.
Have a Great Thanksgiving, and try not to eat too much!
Until next time…
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