Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, Thanksgiving is coming, and everyone keeps talking about being grateful. I am grateful, but this year has also been hard. Is it wrong that I do not feel especially joyful right now?
Answer: No. Gratitude does not require you to pretend that nothing hurts.
Name What Is Good: Before the day becomes busy, identify three things you are genuinely thankful for. They do not have to be big.
Make Room for What You Feel: If this season feels different, acknowledge it. You do not have to perform happiness for other people.
Stay Present: Do not let what is missing cause you to miss what is still here. Listen to the laughter. Taste the food. Look around the room.
Give Something Away: A phone call, a plate of food, a kind word, or a few minutes with someone who may be alone can shift your attention toward what you still have to give.
Thanksgiving does not have to be perfect to be meaningful.
Sometimes gratitude is simply whispering, “Thank You, Lord,” while your heart is still healing.
Transformation Thought: Gratitude does not deny what hurts. It reminds us that hurt is not all we have.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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