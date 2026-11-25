Michael Hale, obit
November 25, 2026
Michael Eugene Hale, 67, of Stuttgart passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.
Big Mike was born April 29, 1959, in DeWitt to Calvin and Nancy Hale. He was a graduate of Stuttgart High School and worked as a supervisor at Adams Fertilizer. He was a member of Stuttgart Harvest Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Hale; wife, Brandi Hale; brothers, Calvin Hale Jr. and Glen Hale; and grandparents, Ruth and Glen Hale.
Survivors are his sons, DeHaven Hale, Dylan Hale (Lexie) and Damian Thomas, Dalton Hale, Jesse Fox (Amanda) of Stuttgart and Jason Graves (Tracy) of DeWitt; daughters, Rumer Hale and Emily Hale of Stuttgart; mother, Nancy Sue Hale of Stuttgart; brothers, John Hale and Gary Hale of Stuttgart; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Turpin Funeral Home with funeral services, officiated by Harley Petty, following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Coffield Cemetery.
Please go to www.turpin-co.com to sign the online guestbook.
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