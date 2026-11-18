Ricebirds Over Bobcats 42-21
Berryville kicks off to the Ricebirds and they start at the 41 yard line. Price to Jordan Minor for a first down. Price connects with Bray Minor-Covington at the 22 yard line. Price connects with him again for a Ricebird touchdown. PAT is good. 7-0 Ricebirds.
Bobcats take over and on the first play Brilon Hogan intercepts the ball.Three plays later Price finds Jordan Minor for another touchdown. 14-0
Birds kick off to the Bobcats and it is returned. The next play a fumble and the Ricebirds recover it on the Bobcats 24 yard line. Price hands off to Tayquan Hall who only gets a yard.Price to Tayquan Hall who goes 23 yards for another Ricebird touchdown. PAT is good. 21-0 Ricebirds with 7:55 left in the first quarter.
Bradley Benton sacks the quarterback for a loss and they have to punt from the three yard line
Ricebirds move the ball down to the one and a half yard line. Price hands off to Cordero Berry for another touchdown. 28-0 Ricebirds with 4:31 left in the first quarter.
Ricebirds have the ball at the Ricebirds 49 yard line with 2:44 left in the first quarter. Price connects with Kymarion Wiley and gets to the 39 yard line of the Bobcats. Price to Jay Griffin for another 21 yards. Bray Minor-Covington catches Price’s pass and takes it into the end zone. 35-0 Ricebirds
Ricebird defense keeps the Bobcats from getting any yards. The defense holds and bring up fourth down. They have to punt.
Keaton Byers takes it at the 43 yard line and makes it to the 36 yard line of the Bobcats.Here come the Ricebirds. Price throws it 36 yards to Demarcus Moten for another Ricebird touchdown. With 14 seconds left in the first quarter. 42-0.
Berryville quarterback connects with a receiver and gets to the 42 yard of the Birds. The next play, Chandler Chambers pops the ball out and Ricebirds recover.
Braxton Kirkdoffer comes in and relieves Cain Price at quarterback but the Birds are stopped and half to punt. Berryville takes over their own 45 yard line. A facemask penalty moves the Bobcats to the Ricebirds 31 yard line. They get to the 19 yard lime amd the Ricebirds defensive starter come back out on the field. On 4th and 14 they bring their field goal team out. Ricebirds block the kick, Keaton Byers picks it up and gets to the 41 yard line. Price hands off to Mason Jacobs, a ninth grader, who gets to the 41 of the Bobcats. A hard count and the Bobcats jump offsides. A facemask call against the Bobcats gives the Birds a first down at the 21 yard line.
A flag before the snap backs them up five yards to the 24 yard line. A fumble on the play and Berryville recovered. They will start out on their own 20 yard line.Bobcats can’t make any progress against the Ricebird defense. Bradley Bentn sacks the quarterback for a loss. It brings up 4th down and 21. Keaton Byers takes it at the 45 of the Birds and brings it back to the 35 yard line of the Bobcats. The Birds have it with 47 seconds left in the first half.
As the second half begins Berryville is moving the ball On third and five from the 46 yard line of the Birds. The mercy rule is in effect and the clock doesn’t stop. On fourth and five the Bobcats go 26 yards to the Birds 15 yard line. The next play the Bobcats score. 42-7 With 7:`7 left in the 3rd quarter.
Berryville kicks off and the Birds take over at their own 37 yard line.Three and out and the Ricebirds punt. Berryville takes over as the third quarter winds down.Berryville is knocking on the door. With seven minutes in the fourth quarter, Bobcats make another touchdown. 42-14.
Ricebirds take over the ball and get it at the 43 yard line. The Bobcats sack Braxton Kirkdoffer for a loss. The clock is down to 3:05 left in the game. Kirkdoffer hands off to Sloan Helms and it brings up fourth down and 11, Pass is incomplete and the Bobcats take over on downs. With 35 seconds left in the game the Bobcats score. 42-21 as the clock runs out.
The BIrds will play at home next Friday at 7 p.m.
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