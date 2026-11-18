Weekly Smile - Leasa Smith
November 18, 2026
Leasa Smith is a DeWitt native who was raised by her grandparents, Robert and Zellar Clark, and is married to Darrell Smith. They have two daughters Tiara and Lia, and a son Tyler, and are blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: Talia Chrishon, Tylen, Tamarian, and Myles. One of her greatest hobbies is spending time with her family, friends, and church members. Leasa is a proud member of Deliverance Praise Center, and she is an active Sunday School teacher. In addition, she is involved in the Concerned Citizens of DeWitt organization.
Leasa has been employed in the DeWitt Public School District for 26 years, and she mainly works with Distance Learning and Technology with students at the high school at the moment. She loves to travel, shop, thrift, and find great bargains. She enjoys crafting, reading Christian romance, and helping people and churches in her community.
Leasa enjoys our printed paper as well as the Era Enterprise online edition since she is continually on her computer as she helps students at school. Our community is blessed to have Leasa and her family helping others.
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