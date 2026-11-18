Stuttgart Women’s Club Holds Fundraiser for ROH
Dawn Teer, Shelly Owens and Dr. Julie Gardner, Board Members of Restoration of Hope..
The Stuttgart Women’s Club hosted Beer and Bingo at Open Season recently as a fundraiser for Restoration of Hope women’s shelter. The bar area in the back of the restaurant was a packed house. Bingo winners received cash prizes. Although it wasn't billed as a “Ladies Night”, the players were mostly women. A handful of gentlemen were there to play too.
Restoration of Hope is the women’s shelter that serves domestic violence victims.
The night raised close to $2,000 before expenses. It was a fun night for all.
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