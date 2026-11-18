Veterans Luncheon Held
The American Legion Post 48 along with the Legion Auxiliary, Stuttgart Volunteers held their annual Veterans Luncheon on Veterans Day. Co-sponsored by Rotary Club of Stuttgart, Riceland Foods, the Amici Club, and David and Jimmie Jo Leech. The event was held at the American Legion and veterans of all ages attended and were honored by attendees.
Fourth graders from Park Avenue Elementary walked over to sing several patriotic songs for the veterans and brought hand made cards to give them. The veterans were very appreciative of the event.
Kevin McGilton, CEO of Riceland Foods was guest speaker and talked about the importance of serving your country and thanked the veterans and their families for all they have sacrificed for our freedoms.
Fourth graders from Park Avenue Elementary walked over to sing several patriotic songs for the veterans and brought hand made cards to give them. The veterans were very appreciative of the event.
Kevin McGilton, CEO of Riceland Foods was guest speaker and talked about the importance of serving your country and thanked the veterans and their families for all they have sacrificed for our freedoms.
The lunch was catered by Clay Eagle and served by the Stuttgart Volunteers.
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