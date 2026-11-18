Riceland Foods Highlights Financial Strength, Strategic Investments and Cooperative Resilience at 105th Annual Meeting
STUTTGART, Ark. (Nov. 13, 2026) – Riceland Foods reported record member equity, reduced debt and continued strategic investments during its 105th Annual Membership Meeting at the Grand Prairie Center yesterday, reinforcing the cooperative's financial strength and long-term commitment to its farmer-members.
President and CEO Kevin McGilton highlighted a record $333 million in member equity, ongoing capital improvements and growth opportunities designed to position the cooperative for success in an evolving agricultural economy.
"With a strong foundation of exceptional employees, a loyal membership and a sound financial position, let's move boldly into the future," McGilton said. "We can't allow current circumstances to define our future. We must position Riceland as the service cooperative our members need, the trusted partner our customers demand and the employer of choice for talented employees."
Strong Financial Position & Future Investments
Chief Financial Officer Craig Parr reported that Riceland generated $904 million in net revenue during fiscal year 2026 and highlighted continued improvements in liquidity, debt reduction and balance sheet strength despite difficult market conditions. Parr also shared specific figures for the long grain rice and soybean seasonal pools, which paid $4.41 and $11.02 per bushel, respectively.
The team highlighted recent investments across the cooperative, including grain storage expansion in Waldenburg and sample house facility improvements in Wheatley. McGilton also pointed to emerging opportunities in the soybean industry, including continued investment in Riceland's soybean crushing operations to position members for long-term growth and evolving market demand.
"Our responsibility is to position the cooperative for the future based on what our members are producing and what the market demands," McGilton said. "Agriculture continues to evolve, and Riceland will evolve with it."
Advocacy and Industry Challenges
Chairman of the Board Rich Hillman addressed the significant economic pressures facing rice farmers and rural communities while reaffirming the cooperative's commitment to advocacy and member service.
Hillman noted the cooperative's ongoing work with industry partners, lawmakers and agricultural organizations to address trade challenges, market access and public policy issues affecting American agriculture.
"The problems are real, they're deep and they're complicated," Hillman said. "But our staff, our board of directors and our partners across this industry will continue working every day to address them. We'll continue fighting for better trade policy, looking for new markets and creating value for our farmer-owners."
Recognizing Service and Excellence
The cooperative also honored members and employees whose service and contributions have strengthened Riceland and the communities it serves.
A special recognition was presented to retiring director Roger Pohlner, who served on the Riceland Board of Directors from 1987 through 2026, including 12 years as chairman. His official portrait was unveiled and added to the cooperative's collection of past chairmen.
Riceland also recognized recipients of its annual Grow Good Employee Recognition Awards, including:
- Geraldine Johnson of the Stuttgart Rice Division, recipient of the Carl Brothers Service Award.
- Jeremy Anderson of the Stuttgart Soy Division, recipient of the Heart of the Co-op Award.
- Mike VanGennip of New Madrid, recipient of the Pride of the Plant Award.
- Jake Phillips of New Madrid, recipient of The Sprout Award.
- The Soy Terminal team, recipient of the Teamwork Makes the Yield Award.
The cooperative additionally recognized 12 recipients of the Riceland Foods Foundation Scholarship Program, which supports higher education opportunities for the children and family members of Riceland employees and farmer-members.
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