DBS Donates to ICCM Food Pantry
Pictured are Ava Ayers, Bella Jessup and Jessie Ables with some of the items
The Delta Beta Sigma sorority in Stuttgart recently held a peanut butter and jelly food drive for the ICCM Food Pantry in Stuttgart. On November 16, Ava Ayers, Bella Jessup and Jessie Ables delivered peanut butter, jelly, crackers and bread for the food pantry.
DBS chooses a different local charity each month and donates to them. They also raise money for DBS National philanthropy - The American Heart Association. They also choose locally each month to raise money.
The ICCM Food Pantry provides food to between 300-400 families each month. This time of year it is 600-800 families. The ICCM Food Pantry is a mission of several churches in Stuttgart and is a 501(c)(3). If you would like to help the pantry financially, donations can be mailed to Joyce Roth, 3834 S. Buerkle Rd., Stuttgart, AR 72160 or contact Chairman Dawn Teer at 870-267-8274.
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