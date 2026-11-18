City Council Holds Budget Meetings
The Stuttgart City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at noon. All members were present In addition to that the department heads for Water, Sewer and the Airport were present since those were the budgets they were going to be reviewing.
The budgets included a three percent raise to all employees. Council members asked the department heads about various items that were in their budgets. Previous to the budget meetings, the department heads were tasked with reducing costs in some areas.
Mayor Norma Strabala gave an explanation of the difference between the bonds that were sold in 2021 and the 14 million dollar grants received for the water treatment plant. Bonds are paid off using sales tax monies whereas grants do not have to be paid back. The reason the bonds had been refinanced was because they were able to get an interest rate of one point nine percent. When looking at that rate it was obvious that in the best interest of the city, the bonds were refinanced. There may never be an interest rate that low again.
On Tuesday, November 17, the Stuttgart City Council, without members Teddy Holt or Bill Free, met at City Hall to go over the Street and the Solid Waste budget. Mayor Norma Strabala brought up that they should begin receiving credits from the solar farms so.on. She talked with Entergy recently and apparently they were having issues but that they had been resolved and the City should begin seeing the credits
Councilman Henry Newby asked about the sales tax revenue projections being down in the projected budget. Mayor Strabala said she had spent several weeks trying to get to the bottom of some of that. Apparently, there are businesses who are collecting sales tax, but not paying it.
There will be a budget meeting on Police and Fire, and Parks and Rec, and a special called meeting will follow the budget meeting this Friday, November 20 at noon at City Hall. The Era-Enterprise will air them live so the public can be informed.
The budgets included a three percent raise to all employees. Council members asked the department heads about various items that were in their budgets. Previous to the budget meetings, the department heads were tasked with reducing costs in some areas.
Mayor Norma Strabala gave an explanation of the difference between the bonds that were sold in 2021 and the 14 million dollar grants received for the water treatment plant. Bonds are paid off using sales tax monies whereas grants do not have to be paid back. The reason the bonds had been refinanced was because they were able to get an interest rate of one point nine percent. When looking at that rate it was obvious that in the best interest of the city, the bonds were refinanced. There may never be an interest rate that low again.
On Tuesday, November 17, the Stuttgart City Council, without members Teddy Holt or Bill Free, met at City Hall to go over the Street and the Solid Waste budget. Mayor Norma Strabala brought up that they should begin receiving credits from the solar farms so.on. She talked with Entergy recently and apparently they were having issues but that they had been resolved and the City should begin seeing the credits
Councilman Henry Newby asked about the sales tax revenue projections being down in the projected budget. Mayor Strabala said she had spent several weeks trying to get to the bottom of some of that. Apparently, there are businesses who are collecting sales tax, but not paying it.
There will be a budget meeting on Police and Fire, and Parks and Rec, and a special called meeting will follow the budget meeting this Friday, November 20 at noon at City Hall. The Era-Enterprise will air them live so the public can be informed.
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