When You’re Doing the Work but Can’t See the Difference
Some of the most important work happening in a community doesn’t produce immediate results. A teacher spends months helping a student understand something. A volunteer keeps showing up for a program that hasn’t grown as quickly as expected. A business owner opens the doors another morning, hoping today’s customers will help make tomorrow possible.
A pastor continues encouraging people through difficult seasons. A community organization holds another meeting, makes another telephone call, and takes another step toward a goal that still seems far away. Somewhere along the way, somebody wonders: Is any of this making a difference?
I think that’s a question many committed people eventually ask. Not because they’ve stopped caring. Not because they no longer believe in what they’re doing. But because effort and visible results don’t always arrive together.
We live in a time when almost everything is measured. Views. Likes. Attendance. Sales. Registrations. Donations. Growth. Those numbers can provide useful information. But they don’t always tell us the full story.
A community program may serve only a handful of people and still change the direction of someone’s life. A teacher may never know that a former student remembers encouragement offered years earlier. A small business may never realize how much its continued presence means to the neighborhood around it. A volunteer may never hear how much their reliability mattered to someone counting on them.
Not every meaningful result is immediately measurable. That doesn’t mean results don’t matter. They do. Organizations need to evaluate their work. Businesses need to understand whether they’re sustainable. Programs need to know whether they’re meeting real needs.
But evaluation should help us improve, not cause us to overlook progress that isn’t immediately visible. Sometimes the problem isn’t that nothing is happening. It’s that we’re looking for evidence in only one place.
Perhaps the event didn’t attract the crowd we hoped for, but it introduced two people who can now work together. Perhaps the fundraiser didn’t reach its original goal, but it brought new supporters into the organization. Perhaps the first attempt didn’t succeed, but it revealed what needs to change before the next one.
That’s progress too. And progress deserves examination. Ask what worked. Ask what didn’t. Listen to the people being served. Recognize the individuals making contributions. Make adjustments where necessary. Then decide what the next responsible step should be.
There is a difference between persistence and repeating the same mistake. Persistence learns. It pays attention. It welcomes honest feedback. It is willing to change the method without abandoning the mission. That is how effort becomes more effective over time.
We shouldn’t continue something indefinitely simply because we’ve invested time in it. But neither should we abandon worthwhile work simply because the results aren’t arriving on our preferred schedule. There’s wisdom in knowing the difference.
This is also where encouragement matters. Tell the volunteer their contribution made a difference. Let the teacher know their work is appreciated. Support the business that keeps trying. Recognize the people whose efforts aren’t always visible.
Sometimes encouragement doesn’t change the work. It changes someone’s ability to see why the work still matters. And that can make all the difference in whether something worthwhile continues.
Around Town Insight™: Meaningful progress isn’t always immediate or easily measured. Strong communities learn to evaluate honestly, recognize small gains, make necessary adjustments, and encourage the people doing the work. Sometimes what appears to be a small beginning is building something whose full value we haven’t yet seen.
DrFaye Reader Connections
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Ready to strengthen your organization and become better prepared for funding opportunities? Register at GetFundable.io.
AROUND TOWN WITH DRFAYE
Know someone whose story should be told, or good work our community should know about? Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
SAVE THE DATE
LOVE: The Experience for Women
February 27, 2027 | 2:00 PM
https://love.drfaye.com/
DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
A pastor continues encouraging people through difficult seasons. A community organization holds another meeting, makes another telephone call, and takes another step toward a goal that still seems far away. Somewhere along the way, somebody wonders: Is any of this making a difference?
I think that’s a question many committed people eventually ask. Not because they’ve stopped caring. Not because they no longer believe in what they’re doing. But because effort and visible results don’t always arrive together.
We live in a time when almost everything is measured. Views. Likes. Attendance. Sales. Registrations. Donations. Growth. Those numbers can provide useful information. But they don’t always tell us the full story.
A community program may serve only a handful of people and still change the direction of someone’s life. A teacher may never know that a former student remembers encouragement offered years earlier. A small business may never realize how much its continued presence means to the neighborhood around it. A volunteer may never hear how much their reliability mattered to someone counting on them.
Not every meaningful result is immediately measurable. That doesn’t mean results don’t matter. They do. Organizations need to evaluate their work. Businesses need to understand whether they’re sustainable. Programs need to know whether they’re meeting real needs.
But evaluation should help us improve, not cause us to overlook progress that isn’t immediately visible. Sometimes the problem isn’t that nothing is happening. It’s that we’re looking for evidence in only one place.
Perhaps the event didn’t attract the crowd we hoped for, but it introduced two people who can now work together. Perhaps the fundraiser didn’t reach its original goal, but it brought new supporters into the organization. Perhaps the first attempt didn’t succeed, but it revealed what needs to change before the next one.
That’s progress too. And progress deserves examination. Ask what worked. Ask what didn’t. Listen to the people being served. Recognize the individuals making contributions. Make adjustments where necessary. Then decide what the next responsible step should be.
There is a difference between persistence and repeating the same mistake. Persistence learns. It pays attention. It welcomes honest feedback. It is willing to change the method without abandoning the mission. That is how effort becomes more effective over time.
We shouldn’t continue something indefinitely simply because we’ve invested time in it. But neither should we abandon worthwhile work simply because the results aren’t arriving on our preferred schedule. There’s wisdom in knowing the difference.
This is also where encouragement matters. Tell the volunteer their contribution made a difference. Let the teacher know their work is appreciated. Support the business that keeps trying. Recognize the people whose efforts aren’t always visible.
Sometimes encouragement doesn’t change the work. It changes someone’s ability to see why the work still matters. And that can make all the difference in whether something worthwhile continues.
Around Town Insight™: Meaningful progress isn’t always immediate or easily measured. Strong communities learn to evaluate honestly, recognize small gains, make necessary adjustments, and encourage the people doing the work. Sometimes what appears to be a small beginning is building something whose full value we haven’t yet seen.
DrFaye Reader Connections
GET FUNDABLE SUMMIT™
Ready to strengthen your organization and become better prepared for funding opportunities? Register at GetFundable.io.
AROUND TOWN WITH DRFAYE
Know someone whose story should be told, or good work our community should know about? Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
SAVE THE DATE
LOVE: The Experience for Women
February 27, 2027 | 2:00 PM
https://love.drfaye.com/
DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
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