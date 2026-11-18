“Pilgrim Reflections” - “Come Home to the Father”
Without a doubt, it’s one of the most powerful stories in the Bible:
The Parable of the Prodigal Son and the Rejoicing Father.
Yes, I’ve got to believe when Jesus told this “earthly story with a Heavenly meaning” that the tax collectors and other sinners were overwhelmed by the Father’s Love. But, sadly, true-to-form, the “Pharisees and scribes murmured again Him” for associating with those “unclean sinners” (Luke 15:1-2).
Some things never change, do they? No, because human nature never changes; but, thankfully, when God’s Love brings us to the place of repentance, it’s amazing how it changes our lives and attitude toward others.
Again, without a doubt, Luke 15:1-24 is one of the most beautiful, life-changing parables in the Bible: because it shows how God the Father feels about “that which is lost.” And, interestingly, it also exposes those—like the older brother—who can’t rejoice “over one sinner who was dead, but is alive again: was lost, but now is found” (vv.24-32).
In reality, we’re all “prodigals,” who love the “far country:” the bright lights, loud music and “loose living” we find there. And, once there, we’re the “life of the party” when our wallet’s full and we cry “Belly up to the bar, boys, the drinks are on me!!”
But, as is always the case, when the money’s gone, so are the “friends.” And, it’s not long before the “Morton’s Salt Syndrome” arrives: you know, “When it rains, it pours.”
Yes, in the prodigal son’s case, after “wasting his substance, i.e., his inheritance, with riotous living and had spent all, a famine arose in the land, he began to be in want and no man gave unto him” (vv.13-14, 14, 16b).
Then, he stooped to a level he never thought he would: because he, a Jewish lad, began slopping a Gentile man’s pigs—both of whom were considered unclean to him. And, sadly, he even became envious of the pigs: because they had something to eat and he didn’t (vv.15-16a).
What’s a central truth there? Don’t ever say “I’ll never:” because the day will come when you’ll likely have to eat those words.
Yes, as someone said “Sin has a way of taking us farther than we ever wanted to go and charging us more than we ever wanted to pay while doing things we never thought we would.” Such was definitely the case in the prodigal son’s life: even as it will be in ours.
Thankfully, the lonely, guilt-ridden, starving, prodigal son “came to himself,” i.e., a “Come to Jesus meeting” and realized he needed to “arise and go to the father,” which he did (vv.17-19). And, oh, what a surprise he got when he drew close to home!
Yes, the father “saw him a great way off, had compassion on him, ran to meet him, hugged and kissed him:” even though he still looked and smelled like a pig (v.20)! Hallelujah!!
And, even though the father didn’t know the son hadn’t finished his testimony (vv.18-19, 21), he stopped him and said to the servants “Go get him the best robe and put it on him—and put the ring of sonship on his finger while also getting him some shoes!” (v.22).
Yes, the father restored him to full sonship even though he’d ripped his heart out when he left so many days ago. And, the reason was because the father’s love was greater than the son’s sins: even as the Heavenly Father’s Love is greater than all of our sins! Glory!!
Aren’t you thankful that the One Who knows us best loves us most? Aren’t you thankful there’s great rejoicing in Heaven—even among the angels—“over one sinner who repents” and comes Home to the Father (vv.7, 10)?
You may have been that prodigal son in the past and wandered far away from God. You may have turned your back on Him and all you knew to be true: because the “far country” was calling you.
But, thankfully, the Heavenly Father specializes in New Beginnings. Yes, He always leaves Heaven’s backdoor unlocked and the porch light on: waiting for prodigal sons and daughters (like you) to come Home.
So, what are you waiting for?
There’s no better time than right now to “arise and come Home to the Father.” He’s waiting on you with open Arms and a Heart full of Love. Isn’t it time to go Home??
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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