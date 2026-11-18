Everyday Faith with Mary: Paint
With a little paint, everything can be made new, vibrant, and alive. It refreshes and revives the piece, giving it new life and appeal. Furniture is something that I love to refurbish. Taking something that has been discarded due to the owner believing it is no longer worthy of possessing, creating a new and vital piece. Something with broken edges, dull, faded, scratched, and ugly still has the basic body only needing to be restored. I see beauty in things others have discarded. Taking the piece, bringing it to the original wood, then building on the wooden foundation, thus restoring it to its glory days. What a joyful feeling! The piece begins changing, becoming an item worthy of presentation in someone’s home. Seeing the delighted expression on the recipient’s face makes the sweat and work worthwhile.
God sees beauty in me and you when we are not very beautiful. Before accepting Jesus as Savior, there was darkness and ugly in my life. Where was the beauty? Yet God saw beauty that was buried deep within. He didn’t discard me like a piece of old furniture, tossed aside. God took a broken, scratched, and scared heart restoring the beauty when I accepted Jesus as my Savior. Does the ugly slip out still? Yes, it does! Once again, the Holy Spirit slaps me with 2 x 4 getting my attention. You see, I can be hardheaded and stubborn. (Just ask my husband.) God has me restored and renewed through the Holy Spirit. What a blessing to know I am loved enough to be picked up from the curb, restored again, no matter how many times it takes.
God never gives up! I, for one, am so thankful He continues to restore me. Thank you, God.
Psalm 23:3 “He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.”
Jeremiah 30:17 “But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord.”
Isaiah 40:31 “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
Psalm 51:12 “Restore to me the joy of your salvation, and uphold me with a willing spirit.”
Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
God Is there for us. Just turn to Him to receive renewal and restoration. We are the ones that slip away only to become dull and broken. God never moves but is waiting with open arms for our return to Him for that new paint. Thank you, God, for never giving up on me. God Bless, Amen
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
God sees beauty in me and you when we are not very beautiful. Before accepting Jesus as Savior, there was darkness and ugly in my life. Where was the beauty? Yet God saw beauty that was buried deep within. He didn’t discard me like a piece of old furniture, tossed aside. God took a broken, scratched, and scared heart restoring the beauty when I accepted Jesus as my Savior. Does the ugly slip out still? Yes, it does! Once again, the Holy Spirit slaps me with 2 x 4 getting my attention. You see, I can be hardheaded and stubborn. (Just ask my husband.) God has me restored and renewed through the Holy Spirit. What a blessing to know I am loved enough to be picked up from the curb, restored again, no matter how many times it takes.
God never gives up! I, for one, am so thankful He continues to restore me. Thank you, God.
Psalm 23:3 “He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.”
Jeremiah 30:17 “But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord.”
Isaiah 40:31 “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
Psalm 51:12 “Restore to me the joy of your salvation, and uphold me with a willing spirit.”
Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
God Is there for us. Just turn to Him to receive renewal and restoration. We are the ones that slip away only to become dull and broken. God never moves but is waiting with open arms for our return to Him for that new paint. Thank you, God, for never giving up on me. God Bless, Amen
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
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