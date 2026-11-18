Strange Complaints
I found myself at the clinic last week as a few of my prescriptions were out of refills and I thought it might pop in and just get bloodwork taken care of. The new doctor I saw had other ideas about my visit, however.
“Mr. Jones, why are you on so many medications?”
…
I had no answer for her as I don’t know that anyone has ever asked me that question before. Medicine is just something someone tells me to take, and so I take it. Also, 99% of the medication in question was prescribed to me by doctors in the very same clinic I was visiting, so I just kind of assumed they kept records for WHY I was taking something?
I didn’t say that, of course.
What I did was stare at her in silence as she nodded her head and said “let’s see if we can get rid of some of these because you’re far too young to be taking so many.”
Young? Was she seeing the same person I saw when I looked into the mirror?
She then proceeded to basically give me a pop quiz on every single medication I was currently taking, wanting to know why I was taking it and for how long had I been taking it?
In the end we discovered I was taking about fifteen different medications each and every day, and had been doing so for years. Some of them I’ve been taking for decades.
Well, that just wouldn’t do.
So one by one we evaluated each medication and ended up with a brand new main blood pressure pill in replacement of one I’d been taking since I was in my twenties, and we generally weeded it down where I was only taking twelve per day with hopes of further weeding those down pending the results of the bloodwork she was going to have me do in two weeks.
Why two weeks? Well, she wanted to see how this new blood pressure pill was going to do, especially as she thought the old prescription was part of the reason my potassium levels are always so low.
I’m not sure HOW she is talking me into all these changes as I’m fairly anxious in nature and intensely dislike change, especially of the rapid kind.
I think it’s because she is a bit intense but also because I was genuinely intrigued by a doctor who didn’t just look at my numbers and rubber-stamp “more of the same” at each visit, except when something else needed to be added,
That’s how you end up with so many prescriptions, I suppose.
It was kind of nice even if unsettling to have a doctor genuinely take a fresh look at me and think things can be better than they are, health-wise.
Until later…
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