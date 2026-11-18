Dawn’s Delights
Are you ready for the festival? I can’t believe it is that time again! The time of year when no matter where you lie in Arkansas County, you can step outside in the afternoon or evening and listen to the sound of ducks or geese flying over and sometimes you hear your neighbors practicing their duck calling. If you go downtown the week of Thanksgiving, you will definitely hear some duck calls blowing.
The Wings Over the Prairie Festival brings thousands of people together in downtown Stuttgart. Some people plan their Thanksgiving holiday around coming to Stuttgart for the duck calling contests, Duck Gumbo competition, the arts and crafts in the booths and do I even need to talk about the food trucks? Yummy!
It looks like we may start even feeling like fall outside, which obviously we should be considering it is mid-November.
I have to say I am actually sitting at the Pathways on the Prairie that is being held at the Grand Prairie Center. We are expecting around 300 kids from six different school districts to attend and learn about different career paths. I have actually had a few of the students express an interest in journalism, which is exciting. Journalism isn’t a career path that is encouraged as much as it used to be. I blame social media for that. Unfortunately, social media is not the most reliable source for news.
The purpose of journalists is to report the facts, good or bad. Social media is not the place that you should be looking for real news. If you are looking for gossip then that’s your place. Trust that facebook does not fact check what is on there. Journalists have a responsibility to fact check. Unfortunately, sometimes the national news media forgets that in their 30 second sound bites. Can you actually really cover a story in 30 seconds?
Thanks to First Electric for planning this event, the turnout has been great and with all the different vendors that are here, they have given students a chance to see alternatives to going to college, however, colleges have also been represented here today.
Until next time…
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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