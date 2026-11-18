Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I am grateful for my life, but lately I have been feeling tired in a way that sleep does not seem to fix. I am still getting things done, but I do not feel like myself. How do I know when I need to slow down?
Answer: Sometimes your life can look fine while your soul is asking for a little room to breathe.
You are still showing up. Still answering. Still handling business. Still doing what needs to be done.
But being able to keep going does not always mean you should keep going at the same pace.
Pay Attention to the Little Signs: Are you more impatient than usual? Forgetful? Easily irritated? Have things you normally enjoy started feeling like another responsibility? Notice what your life is telling you.
Remove One Thing: Look at this week's schedule and identify one thing that does not have to be done right now. Move it, delegate it, or simply let it wait.
Create Some Quiet: Give yourself a little time without the television, telephone, work, or everybody else's needs. Sit. Pray. Think. Breathe. Let your mind become quiet enough to hear yourself again.
Ask What Needs Restoring: You may not need to quit anything. You may simply need rest, laughter, prayer, a conversation with someone you trust, or a little time doing something that brings you joy.
God did not create you to prove your strength by running yourself empty.
Sometimes slowing down is not falling behind.
It is how you find yourself again.
Transformation Thought: Do not wait until you have nothing left before giving yourself permission to rest.
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!