USACE waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will waive day use fees at recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2026.
The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches only. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events.
Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas they manage.
Visitors should contact USACE projects prior to visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites are available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=AR.
To make a campsite reservation please visit www.recreation.gov.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on the USACE Little Rock water level mobile app at www.swl.usace.army.mil/Home/water-control-app/.
The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches only. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events.
Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas they manage.
Visitors should contact USACE projects prior to visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites are available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=AR.
To make a campsite reservation please visit www.recreation.gov.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on the USACE Little Rock water level mobile app at www.swl.usace.army.mil/Home/water-control-app/.
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