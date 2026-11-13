National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week is October 25–31, 2026
Little Rock, Ark. – National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (NLPPW), observed on October 25-31, highlights the many ways parents, caregivers, and communities can reduce children’s exposure to lead and prevent its serious health effects. To raise awareness of childhood lead poisoning prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will be participating in multiple activities in Arkansas throughout the week. To learn more about lead exposure, visit the ADH’s Lead-Based Paint program at the following events in support of NLPPW:Thursday, October 29: Big Boo!seum Bash, Witt Stephens Jr. Nature Center, Little Rock, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 7: Vestido Rojo, North Little Rock Event Center, North Little Rock, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.The theme for the NLPPW 2026 is “Keep Kids Safe from Lead.” This theme emphasizes the importance of preventing lead exposure to ensure healthy development for children. Parents can reduce a child’s exposure to lead in many ways. Here are some simple ways to protect your family:Get the Facts: Learn about the hazards of lead. The ADH can provide helpful information about preventing childhood lead poisoning. You can contact them at 501-671-1472 or visit the ADH Lead-Based Paint program website.
Test Your Child: A blood test is the most reliable way to determine if your child has been exposed to lead. Talk to your doctor about getting your child tested.
Check Your Home: Reduce risks of lead exposure by having a certified professional test older homes for lead. Alternative methods, such as Lead Check, should only be used by a certified lead-safe renovator to be in compliance with the EPA RRP rule. In some older homes, water pipes may contain lead solder, which can leach lead into drinking water. Learn more about lead in drinking water here.In addition, parents and caregivers can take simple steps to reduce their child’s risk of lead exposure with the following:Wash your child’s hands before meals and after playing outside.
Provide meals and snacks high in iron, calcium, and vitamin C.
Frequently wash toys, pacifiers, and other items your child uses regularly.
Use wet methods for cleaning, including dusting and mopping.
Have family members leave their shoes outside the entry door to prevent bringing in lead dust or soil.
Ensure that any home renovation and maintenance work is done in a lead-safe way.In 2025, there were 237 children in Arkansas reported to have an elevated blood lead level. Although lead was banned from paint and gasoline in the 1970s, it remains in older homes and buildings, making deteriorating lead paint one of the most common sources of exposure. According to the CDC, 3.3 million U.S. households with children under 6 years old have lead hazards from paint, dust, or soil. Children can also be exposed to lead through drinking water, soil, certain metal toys, or lead brought home from a parent’s workplace. Lead is highly toxic, especially for young children. Even small amounts can damage the brain and nervous system, causing learning and behavior problems, delayed growth, and other long-term health issues. Pregnant women face additional risks, including premature birth and miscarriage. There is no safe level of lead exposure, but lead poisoning is preventable by identifying and removing lead hazards and keeping children away from potential sources.For a list of Arkansas lead-accredited companies and personnel, please visit the ADH Lead-Based Paint program website. For smaller projects, homeowners should only hire contractors certified under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Program. Certified contractors follow specific lead-safe work practices, like sealing off work areas, minimizing dust, and thorough cleanup, to reduce exposure to lead.
For more information, contact the Lead-Based Paint program at 501-671-1472 or contact the National Lead Information Center at 1-800-424-LEAD.
Saturday, November 7: Vestido Rojo, North Little Rock Event Center, North Little Rock, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.The theme for the NLPPW 2026 is “Keep Kids Safe from Lead.” This theme emphasizes the importance of preventing lead exposure to ensure healthy development for children. Parents can reduce a child’s exposure to lead in many ways. Here are some simple ways to protect your family:Get the Facts: Learn about the hazards of lead. The ADH can provide helpful information about preventing childhood lead poisoning. You can contact them at 501-671-1472 or visit the ADH Lead-Based Paint program website.
Test Your Child: A blood test is the most reliable way to determine if your child has been exposed to lead. Talk to your doctor about getting your child tested.
Check Your Home: Reduce risks of lead exposure by having a certified professional test older homes for lead. Alternative methods, such as Lead Check, should only be used by a certified lead-safe renovator to be in compliance with the EPA RRP rule. In some older homes, water pipes may contain lead solder, which can leach lead into drinking water. Learn more about lead in drinking water here.In addition, parents and caregivers can take simple steps to reduce their child’s risk of lead exposure with the following:Wash your child’s hands before meals and after playing outside.
Provide meals and snacks high in iron, calcium, and vitamin C.
Frequently wash toys, pacifiers, and other items your child uses regularly.
Use wet methods for cleaning, including dusting and mopping.
Have family members leave their shoes outside the entry door to prevent bringing in lead dust or soil.
Ensure that any home renovation and maintenance work is done in a lead-safe way.In 2025, there were 237 children in Arkansas reported to have an elevated blood lead level. Although lead was banned from paint and gasoline in the 1970s, it remains in older homes and buildings, making deteriorating lead paint one of the most common sources of exposure. According to the CDC, 3.3 million U.S. households with children under 6 years old have lead hazards from paint, dust, or soil. Children can also be exposed to lead through drinking water, soil, certain metal toys, or lead brought home from a parent’s workplace. Lead is highly toxic, especially for young children. Even small amounts can damage the brain and nervous system, causing learning and behavior problems, delayed growth, and other long-term health issues. Pregnant women face additional risks, including premature birth and miscarriage. There is no safe level of lead exposure, but lead poisoning is preventable by identifying and removing lead hazards and keeping children away from potential sources.For a list of Arkansas lead-accredited companies and personnel, please visit the ADH Lead-Based Paint program website. For smaller projects, homeowners should only hire contractors certified under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Program. Certified contractors follow specific lead-safe work practices, like sealing off work areas, minimizing dust, and thorough cleanup, to reduce exposure to lead.
For more information, contact the Lead-Based Paint program at 501-671-1472 or contact the National Lead Information Center at 1-800-424-LEAD.
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