Ricebirds Are 8-4A Champions
Defense #14 Jordan Minor, #44 Knox Hillman, #21 Quartreon Bennett, #19 Brilon Hogan, #8 Bradley Benton and #0 Cordero Berry stops the Hamburg runner on a fourth down play
The Stuttgart Ricebirds welcomed the Hamburg Lions on Friday night with the Conference Championship on the line. The Ricebirds received as the game began. On their opening possession they can’t get their communication lined out and it is three and out. The Lions start out on their own 46 yard line. Keaton Byers deflected the ball for an incomplete pass, almost an interception.They are third and 13 and the Bird defense stops them and they have to punt. An illegal procedure call and they have to re-punt the ball. The Birds start at their own 25.
Cain Price goes deep to Ky’marion Wiley for a 71 yard touchdown. PAT is good 7-0 Ricebirds.
Hamburg marches down the field and scores, too. 7-7
On 3rd and 11, Price connects with Jordan Minor who flips but catches the ball for a first down. The Birds continue to drive down the field. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moves the ball to the 13 yard line. Price to Beau Barnes and a Ricebird touchdown. PAT is good 14-7.
The Lions drive down the field and pick up a first down on fourth and four.as the 1st quarter ends. Once again the Lions are fourth and four and go for a field goal, but it is no good. Ricebirds take over on downs. Price to Tayquan Hall for a 51 yard gain.Hall goes right up the middle to the seven yard line. Price hands off to Hall for another touchdown. 21-7
Hamburg moves the ball down the field for a touchdown. 21-14 with 7:12 left in the half. Ricebirds get a penalty that backs then up to their own 15 yard line. Birds keep moving the ball into Lion territory. Bray Minor-Covington catches Price’s pass at the four yard line. Price connects with Jay Griffin and a touchdown. 28-14 Ricebirds
With 1:38 left in the half, the Lions are knocking on the door when a holding call backs them up to the 29 yard line. The quarterback is short of the first down. On third and three with less than a minute in the half they get a first down. Next play they score a touchdown. 28-21 Ricebirds as we head into the half.
After the half, Parker Ellis kicks off to the Lions. Ricebirds defense digs in and stop them on fourth down. Birds take over on the 44 yard line of the Lions. Keaton Byers catches an unbelievable pass from Price while being held by a defender. No call on the play, but Byers has it on the 12 yard line. Hall takes it three for a touchdown. 35-21 with 9:11 in the third quarter.
The Ricebirds defense pushes the Lions back to their own 27 yard line. Once again the Lions are fourth and one and Kiptyn Carey breaks up the pass. Ricebirds take over on downs at the 36 yard line of the Lions. A flag on the play brings it back. Price to Keaton Byers for a 42 yard touchdown. 42-21 Ricebirds
Two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties move the Lions to the 38 yard line of the Birds. The defense digs in. A 20 yard pass for a Lion touchdown. 42-28
A penalty against the Lions gives the Ricebirds a first down at the Hamburg 18 yard line. Hall takes the ball to the three yard line. On fourth down the Ricebirds Parker Ellis makes the field goal with 2:52 left in the 3rd quarter. 45-28 Ricebirds
The Ricebirds defense once again stop the Lions on fourth down. They takeover on the 13 yard line with 1:12 left in the third quarter. Birds go for it on fourth and 10 and Price connects with Jordan Minor for a 46 yard touchdown. 52-28 with 9:25 left in the game.
Another unsportsmanlike penalty against the Ricebirds with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. Caleb Anderson picks off the Lions and Ricebirds have the ball on the 50 yard line. The Ricebirds let the clock wear down.With 2:52 left in the game from the 36 yard line they let the clock run down. Cordero Berry gets the first down with 1:16 left in the game, Cain takes a knee as the clock runs out.
Ricebirds win the Conference Champs in 8-4A and the number one seed in the playoffs.Stuttgart will meet Berryville on Friday, November 13 at Ned Mosley Stadium.
Go Birds!
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