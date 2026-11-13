Dragons Fall To Monticello Billies, 28-35
The DeWitt Dragons (3-7) traveled to Monticello on Friday, November 6th to take on the Billies (6-4) in their final game of the regular season. The Dragons would close their season with a 28-35 loss against the Billies.
The Dragons would be early on the scoreboard with a 1-yard touchdown run by #7 Xa Cox and the kick was good. The Billies would respond with a 8-yard touchdown run and kick. The first quarter would end with a tied score of 7-7.
The second quarter would be dominated by the Billies as they completed a 51-yard touchdown run and kick, a 60-yard fumble return and kick, and a 33-yard touchdown run and kick. The scores heading into the halftime break, Dragons 7, Billies 28.
The Dragons would attempt a comeback during the third quarter with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Rodney Ross to Rae Frye, but the kick was no good. The Dragons would continue to climb with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Ross to Marshaun Bowers, and a two-point conversion was completed by Layden Burns. The Billies would close the third quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run and a kick. Scores at the end of the 3rd, Dragons 21, Billies 35.
The fourth quarter scoring was limited to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ross to Kaiden Golden and the kick was good. The final scores of the game, Dragons 28, Billies 35.
The Dragons will continue their post-season competitions as they are the 5th seed heading into the state playoffs. They will take on the 1-seed Lonoke Jackrabbits at Lonoke on Friday, November 13th. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.
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