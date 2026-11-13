DeWitt Soccer Association Celebrates Halloween with Kick or Treat Tournament
DeWitt, Arkansas – The DeWitt Soccer Association wrapped up its soccer season on Saturday, October 31, with a fun-filled Kick or Treat Tournament, bringing together players, coaches, families, and community members for a day of soccer, Halloween festivities, and friendly competition.
Players from the U6, U8, U10, and U14 divisions took to the fields for one final day of competition. The tournament gave teams an opportunity to showcase the skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship they had developed throughout the season.
But the day was about much more than winning games. With Halloween costumes, a giant jack-o’-lantern, bounce houses, games, food, and plenty of treats, the event brought a little extra excitement to the soccer fields.
Throughout the day, teams competed for tournament honors while families cheered from the sidelines. Players also had the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments and the friendships they had made during the season.
For the DeWitt Soccer Association, this tournament was especially meaningful because the organization itself is still relatively new. Established in 2025, the association has grown tremendously in a short amount of time. What began as an effort to bring organized youth soccer to the community has quickly grown into something much bigger than anyone could have imagined.
In just two seasons, the program has continued to develop, bringing together more families, dedicated volunteers, enthusiastic players, and a community that has embraced the opportunity to give local children a place to play. Watching the association grow from its beginning into the program it is today has been both exciting and rewarding for those who have helped build it.
Like any new organization, there have been growing pains, lessons learned, and challenges along the way. But each season has brought progress, new opportunities, and a stronger foundation for the future. The Kick or Treat Tournament was a reminder of just how far the association has come since those first steps in 2025.
The association recognizes that youth sports are about more than scores and trophies. They provide children with opportunities to build confidence, learn responsibility, develop friendships, and discover the importance of working together toward a common goal.
The success of the tournament, along with the entire season, would not have been possible without the many volunteer coaches, referees, board members, concession workers, sponsors, and parents who generously contributed their time and resources.
The DeWitt Soccer Association extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who helped make the season possible. From local businesses sponsoring teams to families spending their time at the soccer fields, each contribution played an important role in providing opportunities for area youth.
For a program that is still finding its footing and building its traditions, the support of the DeWitt community means everything. Every volunteer who steps forward, every business that sponsors a team, and every parent who encourages a child from the sidelines is helping build something that will hopefully continue to serve generations of young athletes.
As the season comes to a close, the association hopes players walk away with more than memories of goals scored or games won. The greatest victories are the friendships formed, lessons learned, confidence gained, and the joy of being part of a team.
The DeWitt Soccer Association looks forward to continuing to grow its program and providing a positive, welcoming environment where children of all skill levels and abilities have the opportunity to play, learn, and succeed.
DeWitt Soccer isn’t just building soccer players. It’s building a program, creating traditions, and bringing a community together. And while the association may still be young, its purpose has been clear from the very beginning: every child deserves a chance to belong, improve, and be part of a team.
From humble beginnings in 2025 to a growing soccer family in 2026, the best is still yet to come.
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