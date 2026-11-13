Stuttgart Native Launches New App, Invites Community to Help Shape Its Future
Stuttgart native Micah Minter is bringing his technology startup, Ventur, back home!
Ventur is a new mobile app designed to make exploring local communities more fun by helping people discover businesses, events, and experiences while earning rewards along the way.
Ventur is a new mobile app Minter co-founded to make exploring local communities more fun and rewarding. The app helps people discover local businesses, events, and experiences while earning rewards along the way.
Ventur is a new mobile app designed to make exploring local communities more fun by helping people discover businesses, events, and experiences while earning rewards along the way.
Ventur is a new mobile app Minter co-founded to make exploring local communities more fun and rewarding. The app helps people discover local businesses, events, and experiences while earning rewards along the way.
He and his co-founder, Ahmad Ruslan, started Ventur after meeting at a hackathon in Montgomery, Alabama. What began as a simple idea has grown into a company with a mission to help people explore more while supporting local businesses.
If you are a business owner in Arkansas County, you may reach out to them to find out how to become a partner.
As a Stuttgart native, he wanted to bring Ventur back home for its first round of community testing. They are now live on Android, with local residents helping us improve the app before they expand into larger cities.
Stuttgart has been selected as the first community to beta test the app before its expansion into larger markets.
The app is now available on Android, and residents are invited to download it, explore their community, and share feedback to help shape its future. They are working with Apple to make it available for iPhones also.
Website: https://ventur.city
Download on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.venturapp.ventur&pcampaignid=web_share
Share feedback: https://form.jotform.com/262510406823046
The app is now available on Android, and residents are invited to download it, explore their community, and share feedback to help shape its future. They are working with Apple to make it available for iPhones also.
Website: https://ventur.city
Download on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.venturapp.ventur&pcampaignid=web_share
Share feedback: https://form.jotform.com/262510406823046
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