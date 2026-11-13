Shade Trees on Playgrounds Program Prepares for 25th Anniversary with New Application Timeline
LITTLE ROCK, AR — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program today announced scheduling adjustments for the 2026–2027 school year. The program will shift its traditional application period and planting ceremonies from fall to spring.
The Department will host a virtual statewide workshop on December 3, 2026, open to all Arkansas schools, playgrounds, and educational facilities. Attendance at the workshop will be required for schools wishing to apply for STOP in the 2026–2027 school year.
All workshop attendees will receive a free three-gallon potted tree and will learn about the environmental, educational, and health benefits of shade trees, as well as key considerations for selecting the right species for their site. Interested individuals can register for the workshop and find additional details on the Department’s website.
The STOP program will open its full application period in January 2027. Selected schools will receive up to five Arkansas-native shade trees, planting materials, educational resources, and on-site assistance during planting ceremonies planned for spring 2027.
Since its launch, the STOP program has worked to reduce childhood exposure to direct sunlight, lower long-term skin cancer risks, and expand outdoor learning opportunities. More than 235 schools across Arkansas have participated in the program.
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