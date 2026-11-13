Arkansas County Quorum Court Meets and Proclaims 4-H Month
The Arkansas County Quorum Court recently met at the Courthouse, where members were welcomed with refreshments prepared by local 4-H participants. The meeting also provided an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the Arkansas County 4-H program and officially proclaim 4-H Month.
Judge Eddie Best read the proclamation recognizing the importance of 4-H and its continued role in serving young people throughout the county. Katy Smith, who has been in 4-H for nine years, is serving as Arkansas County Senior Treasurer and Secretary. She was very thankful for the support of the Court and gave information on competitions, awards, and building confidence and friendships through the organization.
Grant Beckwith, representing the Arkansas County Extension Service, introduced members of his staff, including Alta Lockley, Phil Horton, and Jane Hubsch, and recognized their commitment to assisting residents throughout the county. He explained that the Extension Service provides unbiased information and resources on agricultural matters, consumer sciences, and other issues affecting local families and producers.
Beckwith reported that Arkansas County currently has 122 4-H participants, 16 leaders, and five clubs. Of those participants, 39 are involved in Shooting Sports, which utilizes the Doughboy facility. Lockley works extensively with several educational programs, including food and nutrition, Healthy Living, Get Fit, Personal Finance, and Communication.
Beckwith also discussed the challenges facing agriculture, particularly the increasing costs of production inputs. The Extension Service continues to work toward providing farmers with useful information and resources to help them make informed decisions. He highlighted the annual Demonstration Book, which provides information about agricultural plots, crop production, and growing practices for area farmers.
He also addressed the ballot issues that voters will consider during the current election cycle. With four issues on the ballot, Beckwith noted that the Farm Bureau distributes an informational booklet explaining the proposals in straightforward, easy-to-understand language. The resource is intended to provide nonpartisan information so voters can better understand the issues before making their decisions.
Stuttgart Courthouse Renovations
The Court then discussed the ongoing renovation plans for the Stuttgart Courthouse. An architect who has been involved with maintenance at both county courthouses for approximately 25 years provided information about the proposed improvements.
Bids have been sought for approximately three weeks for the elevator project. However, even the lowest bid would leave the county responsible for an additional $83,000 beyond the available funding.
Curtis Ahrens requested clarification regarding the approximately $600,000 in grant funding designated for the project, noting that the funds must be used by the end of the year. He confirmed that the county would need to cover the remaining $83,000. Members were also reminded that delaying the project could result in additional costs as construction prices continue to increase.
The Stuttgart Courthouse currently faces several significant issues, including noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), outdated electrical systems, and extensive structural and water damage. The electrical service throughout the building was identified as a particularly significant concern.
Eddie Roberson requested an itemized breakdown of the proposed expenses. However, it was explained that contractors are sometimes reluctant to provide detailed individual pricing because potential customers may use the information to compare bids with competing companies. The contract itself provides a general breakdown of the proposed work.
Contractors are prepared to begin as soon as possible, with the goal of allowing most court proceedings to continue inside the building during construction. The jury room will be an exception. The renovation is expected to take approximately six to eight months, while the elevator portion is anticipated to require a 16- to 18-week turnaround.
Following the discussion, a motion was made to formally indicate the county's intent to pay the remaining $83,000 needed to complete the project. Ahrens passed the motion.
Sheriff's Report
Sheriff Johnny Cheek reported that the county currently has 66 individuals in custody, including 47 males, 14 females, and five juveniles.
Cheek also discussed the availability of community service opportunities for individuals required to complete such obligations. He noted that no one had approached him requesting community service at that time. Two Saturdays each month are available for community service, with one day designated for the Northern District and another for the Southern District. Failure to complete assigned requirements can result in probation being revoked.
Cheek further reported that the air conditioning in the juvenile section is operational. Work continues on the facility's door locks and control systems, and the department plans to hire two additional employees.
Federal Audit and Financial Matters
The Court also reviewed items addressed in the Federal Audit Final Completion Report. Several members discussed issues that had resulted in findings or citations during the audit.
One concern involved checks being issued when sufficient funds were not available in the appropriate accounts, which can result in a citation. Melissa Wood emphasized the importance of carefully monitoring year-end expenditures and ensuring that county funds are properly accounted for before payments are made.
Other audit-related matters included a review of computers associated with Sarah Merchant and a check issued by the Sheriff's Office that required correction and vendor approval.
New Business and Appropriations
During the New Business portion of the meeting, several new ordinances and budgetary matters were considered.
The 911 budget was approved for a $50,000 increase using unappropriated funds. The Stuttgart Health Department also requested $11,000 for the purchase of a new generator.
Election expenses were estimated at approximately $93,000. These costs will be covered through appropriated funds and reimbursement from the Board of Elections.
Before adjourning, Judge Best addressed current burning restrictions and reminded residents, including farmers, that a permit is required to burn at this time.
Judge Best concluded by thanking the local 4-H members for providing refreshments and recognizing their participation in the meeting. The session was then adjourned.
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