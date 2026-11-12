Oktoberfest Celebrates Community and Honors the Legacy of Pastor Chad Philipp
Members and friends of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gillett began their annual Oktoberfest celebration in 2017 in recognition of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation led by Martin Luther. Over the years, the event has grown into a community gathering featuring food, fellowship, activities, a silent auction, and charitable giving. Today, a significant part of the proceeds benefit local high school seniors through scholarships established in memory of the late Pastor Chad Philipp, who passed away in July 2023.
Following Pastor Chad’s passing, friends of the church and members of his family suggested using the proceeds from Oktoberfest to establish a scholarship in his honor. Because of Pastor Chad’s tremendous involvement in the lives of local athletes and students, they felt this would be a meaningful way to continue his legacy and recognize the positive influence he had on young people throughout the community.
Over the past two years, a silent auction has also become part of the annual celebration, helping increase the amount raised for the scholarship fund. During the first four years of the scholarship program, four students received awards. For the past three years, three DeWitt and former Gillett seniors have been selected annually. Applicants are asked to write essays describing how they plan to become involved in their communities, following the example set by Pastor Chad through his years of service and dedication to others.
The essays often include heartfelt memories of Pastor Chad and the lasting impression he made on students. One recipient recalled hearing him announce athletic events, while another remembered attending St. Paul’s Preschool and participating in what became known as the “Pastor’s Box.” Through this special activity, preschool students would bring objects for Pastor Chad to identify. He would then connect the objects to lessons about Jesus and how children should live their lives. One student once brought a miniature commode that actually flushed. Pastor Chad used the opportunity to tell the children that “Jesus flushes away all our sins,” bringing laughter and smiles to the classroom while sharing an important message of faith.
Pastor Chad was admired and loved by countless individuals throughout southern Arkansas County. For many years, he also served as the announcer for Friday Night Lights at DeWitt Dragons football games. His familiar closing words to the crowd were always, “Everyone drive home safely, and God Bless.” That heartfelt message remains displayed on the Dragons' Press Box as a lasting reminder of his presence and influence in the community.
Each scholarship recipient receives $1,000 from the proceeds raised through the annual Oktoberfest celebration, which is traditionally held in mid-October. This year's event raised approximately $4,000 for the scholarship fund, helping ensure that Pastor Chad’s legacy of faith, encouragement, and community involvement continues through future generations.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church welcomes additional contributions to the Pastor Chad Philipp Scholarship Fund. Donations may be mailed to:
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
P.O. Box 419
Gillett, AR 72055
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
P.O. Box 419
Gillett, AR 72055
Contributions of any amount are appreciated and will help honor the memory of Pastor Chad Philipp while supporting local students as they pursue their educational goals and seek opportunities to give back to their communities.
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