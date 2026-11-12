Faith Baptist Church Continues Building Project with Faith and Gratitude
Building by faith is the vision guiding Faith Baptist Church in DeWitt as construction begins on the foundation for its new auditorium and Sunday School classrooms. The project marks Phase 3 of the church's plans to expand its facilities and provide additional space for its growing congregation.
The new addition will feature an auditorium with seating for approximately 700 people, along with 20 additional Sunday School classrooms. Once completed, the expanded facility will allow the congregation to gather for one unified worship service rather than the three services currently being held.
The existing church building and grounds will then be utilized for Faith Academy, allowing the school to continue its mission in a dedicated facility.
Church members expressed their gratitude for the many blessings received throughout the building process and acknowledged the support and growth of churches throughout the DeWitt area. Faith Baptist Church is especially thankful for the opportunity to move forward with this next phase of its expansion.
As part of this milestone, the church will host a Thanks-Giving Service on November 22 at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. The gathering will serve as a time of celebration, thanksgiving, and recognition of God's blessings. Everyone is invited to attend, and a special offering will be received to help support the current phase of construction.
Co-pastor Joe Johnson will deliver a Thanksgiving message, while Brother Donald Lee Ruffin will share the story of Ezra, focusing on his efforts to restore and rebuild.
The congregation welcomes the community to join in celebrating this exciting chapter in the church's growth. As Brother Donald Lee emphasized, Faith Baptist Church is the place “Where Friends Tell Friends About Christ.”
The new addition will feature an auditorium with seating for approximately 700 people, along with 20 additional Sunday School classrooms. Once completed, the expanded facility will allow the congregation to gather for one unified worship service rather than the three services currently being held.
The existing church building and grounds will then be utilized for Faith Academy, allowing the school to continue its mission in a dedicated facility.
Church members expressed their gratitude for the many blessings received throughout the building process and acknowledged the support and growth of churches throughout the DeWitt area. Faith Baptist Church is especially thankful for the opportunity to move forward with this next phase of its expansion.
As part of this milestone, the church will host a Thanks-Giving Service on November 22 at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. The gathering will serve as a time of celebration, thanksgiving, and recognition of God's blessings. Everyone is invited to attend, and a special offering will be received to help support the current phase of construction.
Co-pastor Joe Johnson will deliver a Thanksgiving message, while Brother Donald Lee Ruffin will share the story of Ezra, focusing on his efforts to restore and rebuild.
The congregation welcomes the community to join in celebrating this exciting chapter in the church's growth. As Brother Donald Lee emphasized, Faith Baptist Church is the place “Where Friends Tell Friends About Christ.”
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