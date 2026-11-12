Essex Funeral Home Celebrates 100 years
Essex funeral home celebrated 100 years of service on Friday, November 6 with a reception and thank you to the public.
Essex's funeral home began in 1926 when Don and Cora came to DeWitt from Indiana with two of their children, Jean Ann and Jack (Laura’s grandpa). Don had gone to mortuary school and his brother Jason had told him that DeWitt needed a funeral home, The Essex’s opened their funeral home, not long after they arrived in DeWitt, in an old house. They also added four more children to their family, Frank, Keith, Emily and Sara Jo.
They went on to have a building on Cross St. and in 1941 bought the 2nd St. location and were there until 1999. The building they are in now was built in 1999.
Cooper and his brother, Jess, bought the funeral home from the first Essex’s in 1987. Laura joined Cooper after graduating college in 2003.
Laura says she and her sister Loma grew up in the funeral home. Unfortunately, Loma passed away in 2008 after a sudden illness. Laura is the 4th generation of Essex’s to be at the funeral home. She serves as a licensed funeral director and Cooper says she is a great embalmer’s assistant.
“We are very thankful and grateful that South Arkansas County has entrusted their families to us for many years,” Laura said. “We have always strived to treat others as we want to be treated.”
In today’s world family businesses don’t always see a fourth generation willing and able to take over the family business, but in DeWitt the Essex funeral home has stood the test of time.
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