City Council
After beginning with the prayer and the pledge, the council approved the minutes from the previous meeting and paying of the bills.
Mayor Norma Strabala gave an update on the current projects. First the North Hills Project. She told the council that the landowner is getting it level in an effort to help with the flooding. She has met with Judge Eddie Best about the county helping to clean out the ditches on Eat 10th St. extension. The County has agreed to pay half of the cost,
The CAVU Project was next.
“What is the consensus of the Council?” asked Strabala.
The Council had previously discussed asking for a personal surety bond or a personal guarantee of the loan being paid back. This is a 1.3 million project or more and at the previous council meeting, the council had discussed not putting the taxpayer’s money at risk for this. A motion was made to submit the contract as long as there was either a personal guarantee or a surety bond over a 10 year period.
The next item to update was from GFL. They have asked to use the transfer station two days a week. Strabala said she asked them, “What’s in it for the City?” They are to get back to her on this. Discussion was also made about the residents who need assistance getting their trash out. A suggestion to use different colored lids at GFL’s expense.
Lastly, in regards to the Water Treatment Plant, it is almost done, but they gave hit a snag with the sludge. The Engineer is working on this and will be in attendance at the next meeting to answer questions.
She has gotten the State’s approval to paint the water towers. During this process if you have any discolored water, call the water department and target will flush out your lines.
With nothing further, the meeting was adjourned.
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