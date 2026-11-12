Who Takes Care of the People Who Take Care of Everybody Else?
Every community has people who seem to be everybody’s first telephone call. When something needs organizing, someone calls them. When a family needs help, someone calls them. When an event needs volunteers or a committee needs leadership, their names come up.
We know who they are. They’re dependable. They’re available. Somehow, they usually find a way to get things done. But I’ve been thinking about a question we don’t ask nearly enough. Who takes care of the people who take care of everybody else?
Think about the people around Stuttgart who spend their days meeting the needs of others. Healthcare workers. Teachers. Pastors. Caregivers. Parents. First responders. Community volunteers. Business owners who support one fundraiser after another. People who quietly care for aging parents or relatives who need daily assistance.
Some are paid for their work. Others aren’t. But responsibility doesn’t become lighter simply because someone performs it willingly. We sometimes make an interesting assumption about dependable people. Because they keep showing up, we assume they have everything under control. Because they rarely complain, we assume they don’t need anything.
And sometimes we mistake someone’s willingness to serve for an unlimited capacity to serve. That’s worth reconsidering. Being dependable doesn’t mean being inexhaustible.
A person can love what they do and still need support. A volunteer can believe deeply in a mission and still need someone else to carry part of the responsibility. A caregiver can be devoted to a loved one and still appreciate an afternoon when someone offers assistance. A leader can be capable without needing to make every decision alone.This isn’t simply about personal well-being. It’s about how we build organizations and communities that last. When one person becomes responsible for everything, the entire effort becomes vulnerable. What happens when that person becomes ill? What happens when family responsibilities change? What happens when they retire, relocate, or simply cannot continue?
If nobody else knows how to do the work, the community loses more than one volunteer. It may lose years of experience, relationships, and institutional knowledge. So perhaps appreciation should become participation.
Instead of telling someone, “I don’t know how you do it all,” ask, “What part can I help you carry?” Learn the process. Volunteer for a specific responsibility. Help train someone new. Offer transportation, prepare a meal, make a telephone call, or take care of one task that would otherwise remain on somebody else’s list.
And let’s be specific. “Call me if you need anything” sounds generous, but it leaves the work of asking with the person who is already carrying so much. “I can make the reminder calls this week” offers something a person can actually accept.
Organizations should create systems that make sharing responsibility possible. Document what needs to be done. Develop additional leaders. Invite younger generations into meaningful roles. Give people permission to step away without making them feel they’ve abandoned the mission.
That’s how we turn individual dedication into collective strength. The people who care for our community deserve more than applause. They deserve partners. Maybe the strongest thank-you we can offer is to stop expecting the same people to carry everything.
Around Town Insight™: A strong community doesn’t depend on a few exhausted people doing everything. It develops relationships, shares responsibility, and prepares others to serve. Sometimes the best way to honor the people who continually show up is to show up beside them.DrFaye | Around Town with DrFaye | AroundTown.DrFaye.com
We know who they are. They’re dependable. They’re available. Somehow, they usually find a way to get things done. But I’ve been thinking about a question we don’t ask nearly enough. Who takes care of the people who take care of everybody else?
Think about the people around Stuttgart who spend their days meeting the needs of others. Healthcare workers. Teachers. Pastors. Caregivers. Parents. First responders. Community volunteers. Business owners who support one fundraiser after another. People who quietly care for aging parents or relatives who need daily assistance.
Some are paid for their work. Others aren’t. But responsibility doesn’t become lighter simply because someone performs it willingly. We sometimes make an interesting assumption about dependable people. Because they keep showing up, we assume they have everything under control. Because they rarely complain, we assume they don’t need anything.
And sometimes we mistake someone’s willingness to serve for an unlimited capacity to serve. That’s worth reconsidering. Being dependable doesn’t mean being inexhaustible.
A person can love what they do and still need support. A volunteer can believe deeply in a mission and still need someone else to carry part of the responsibility. A caregiver can be devoted to a loved one and still appreciate an afternoon when someone offers assistance. A leader can be capable without needing to make every decision alone.This isn’t simply about personal well-being. It’s about how we build organizations and communities that last. When one person becomes responsible for everything, the entire effort becomes vulnerable. What happens when that person becomes ill? What happens when family responsibilities change? What happens when they retire, relocate, or simply cannot continue?
If nobody else knows how to do the work, the community loses more than one volunteer. It may lose years of experience, relationships, and institutional knowledge. So perhaps appreciation should become participation.
Instead of telling someone, “I don’t know how you do it all,” ask, “What part can I help you carry?” Learn the process. Volunteer for a specific responsibility. Help train someone new. Offer transportation, prepare a meal, make a telephone call, or take care of one task that would otherwise remain on somebody else’s list.
And let’s be specific. “Call me if you need anything” sounds generous, but it leaves the work of asking with the person who is already carrying so much. “I can make the reminder calls this week” offers something a person can actually accept.
Organizations should create systems that make sharing responsibility possible. Document what needs to be done. Develop additional leaders. Invite younger generations into meaningful roles. Give people permission to step away without making them feel they’ve abandoned the mission.
That’s how we turn individual dedication into collective strength. The people who care for our community deserve more than applause. They deserve partners. Maybe the strongest thank-you we can offer is to stop expecting the same people to carry everything.
Around Town Insight™: A strong community doesn’t depend on a few exhausted people doing everything. It develops relationships, shares responsibility, and prepares others to serve. Sometimes the best way to honor the people who continually show up is to show up beside them.DrFaye | Around Town with DrFaye | AroundTown.DrFaye.com
DrFaye Reader Connections
GET FUNDABLE SUMMIT™
Ready to strengthen your organization and become better prepared for funding opportunities? Register at GetFundable.io.
AROUND TOWN WITH DRFAYE
Know someone whose story should be told, or good work our community should know about? Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
SAVE THE DATE
LOVE: The Experience for Women
February 27, 2027 | 2:00 PM
https://love.drfaye.com/
DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
GET FUNDABLE SUMMIT™
Ready to strengthen your organization and become better prepared for funding opportunities? Register at GetFundable.io.
AROUND TOWN WITH DRFAYE
Know someone whose story should be told, or good work our community should know about? Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
SAVE THE DATE
LOVE: The Experience for Women
February 27, 2027 | 2:00 PM
https://love.drfaye.com/
DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!