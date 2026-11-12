Arkansas County Teachers Attend Conference
Lexie Hale, Park Avenue Elementary; Ashley McDonald, Stuttgart High; Terran Henderson, DeWitt High; and Joli Holzhauer, DeWitt Elementary and AAE Eastern Region Director.
Four Arkansas County art teachers recently attended the Arkansas Art Educators Conference in North Little Rock: Lexie Hale, Park Avenue Elementary; Ashley McDonald, Stuttgart High; Terran Henderson, DeWitt High; and Joli Holzhauer, DeWitt Elementary and AAE Eastern Region Director.
The Arkansas Art Educators is a statewide organization of art teachers whose focus is to advocate for high quality art education and provide professional development for all art instructors in the state. The theme of this year's conference was "Art Without Limits: Teaching Beyond Boundaries."
"Art teachers introduce students to challenges, ask them to solve problems, and encourage young artists to use their creativity and imaginations and try new things. This conference is an opportunity for art teachers to build relationships, learn from one another, try new mediums, practice techniques, and brainstorm projects to benefit our students and communities," said Holzhauer. "I am so thankful my school district values the art program because it truly benefits ALL students. We art teachers have all of the students - that is hundreds of them - every year. The responsibility and importance is not lost on us."
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