Strange Complaints
I’m not sure if you’ve noticed but apparently we’re having a special election come visit us for the holidays. Last minute of course. Now we have to figure out accommodations at this late hour even though we’d all (supposedly) agreed to handle it early this month during Election Day. As if.Much like surly teenagers asked to clean their bedroom or FOR GOD’S SAKE TAKE A SHOWER ONCE IN A WHILE our fellow citizens for the most part ignored us and didn’t bother voting. Now we have to deal with the consequences.
For the most part that simply means that we’ll have to head out and vote once again, but until then we have to endure more political ads and (even worse) posts on social media.
I’m not sure I’ll be able to stand it.
Day after day there will be someone posting something that they assure us all is the gospel truth about something only for someone else to post that that truth, in fact, is not all that sanctified. It’s unnecessary. The very idea of running for a local office means that you care deeply about your community, so we should celebrate each individual brave enough to put their names down. So, if you’re a fan of one particular name over another or vice versa just remember that we’re all in this together.
In the end I suppose all I wanted to point out was that we could have avoided all of this by simply showing up and voting on Election Day itself, but of course we didn’t.
Hopefully this time we do it right and I’m positive that whoever you vote for you’ll do so with the best intentions and we’ll all congratulate the winner and genuinely wish them success as OUR success depends on it.
Seriously, though… maybe a little less back and forth on the Facebook and a little more telling Santa how much you love your community columnist and how HIS WIFE (the columnist’s and not Santa’s) should forgive him all his mistakes this year and get him at least ONE Christmas present this year.
HONESTLY, DEAR… I’VE BEEN GOOD.
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