Dawn’s Delights
To say I am a little unhappy with the election results would be an understatement. The reason is that I know certain people are backing one candidate, not because that candidate has the knowledge and experience, but because they have a personal grudge against the other candidate. If that isn’t childish, I don’t know what is. All you have to do is watch City Council meetings and it won’t take long to see who is qualified to be our Mayor. At one of the recent meetings, discussion was about moving money from one fund (for example, sanitation to water dept to another. It is illegal to do that. If you are on the City Council, you should know this, it shouldn’t have to be explained. This has been the law longer than I have been a reporter.
I have covered City Council since 2013 so I would say I know what I am talking about. Just watch the meetings or attend in person, you might be surprised at what you learn, The Mayor only has the power the Council gives them. If the Council doesn’t back the Mayor’s ideas, they go nowhere. So take a good look at the work that has been done in the City, look at the grants that have been received and who has written them and you will see who the QUALIFIED candidate is.
You should choose your Mayor by qualification, not personal grudges. If an unqualified Mayor is elected, the City is going to suffer. There are a lot of laws that regulate the power of the Mayor and the City Council, if the Mayor doesn’t know what they are and how they apply to situations, there will be major problems. Personal grudges have no place in an election. You elect your Mayor because they are qualified and will do what is best for the City. That should be the ONLY consideration. Promises are easy to make, but not necessarily easy to fulfill, especially if you don’t know the law regarding it.
If you don’t know either candidate, then watch the City Council meetings, do your due diligence. Don’t believe what is on social media, a lot of garbage and pot stirring is going on and that helps no one except the person who is making money on the clicks and/or views. Some people like to stir the pot because it doesn’t cost them anything. Think about that. Don’t hesitate to ask both candidates questions, see who can answer. If they can’t answer right then, chances are they have to go ask someone else to get the answer. There have been many times over the last 13 years when I was the person someone called to ask or explain what took place. That isn’t who is qualified.
Until next time…
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