Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.

November 12, 2026
by DrFaye

Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I have been thinking about reaching out to someone I have not spoken to in a long time. Nothing terrible happened between us. Life just happened, and we drifted apart. I keep thinking I should call, but then I wonder if too much time has passed. What would you do?

Answer: Make the call.

Sometimes there is no argument to fix, no apology to demand, and no complicated story to untangle. Sometimes people simply lose touch.
Days become months. Months become years. Then pride, awkwardness, or uncertainty makes a simple phone call feel much harder than it really is.

Start Simply: You do not need a perfect opening. “I was thinking about you today and wanted to see how you are doing” is enough.

Leave the Past Alone: If there is nothing that needs resolving, do not create something. Let the conversation begin where you are today.

Release Your Expectations: Reach out because it is in your heart to do so, not because you need a particular response.

Do It While You Can: We often assume there will always be another day, another holiday, another opportunity to reconnect. Life does not promise us that.

If someone has been on your heart, perhaps there is a reason.
You do not have to rebuild the entire relationship today.
Just make the call.

Transformation Thought: Sometimes one small act of reaching out can reopen a door that time quietly closed.

Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye





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