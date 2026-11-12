Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I have been thinking about reaching out to someone I have not spoken to in a long time. Nothing terrible happened between us. Life just happened, and we drifted apart. I keep thinking I should call, but then I wonder if too much time has passed. What would you do?
Answer: Make the call.
Start Simply: You do not need a perfect opening. “I was thinking about you today and wanted to see how you are doing” is enough.
Leave the Past Alone: If there is nothing that needs resolving, do not create something. Let the conversation begin where you are today.
Release Your Expectations: Reach out because it is in your heart to do so, not because you need a particular response.
Do It While You Can: We often assume there will always be another day, another holiday, another opportunity to reconnect. Life does not promise us that.
Transformation Thought: Sometimes one small act of reaching out can reopen a door that time quietly closed.
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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