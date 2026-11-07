World Stroke Day
World Stroke Day: ADH Reminds Arkansans to Know the Signs and Act Fast
Little Rock, Ark. – In recognition of World Stroke Day on October 29, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is urging Arkansans to learn the warning signs of stroke and call 911 immediately if they occur. Stroke remains a major health concern in Arkansas. In 2024, 1,971 Arkansans died from stroke, giving the state one of the highest stroke death rates in the nation. “Recognizing the signs of stroke and getting medical care quickly can save lives and reduce the risk of long-term disability,” Bala Simon, MD, DrPH, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and State Chronic Disease Director, said. “Many strokes can be prevented. Managing blood pressure, staying active, choosing healthier foods, and quitting smoking can all help reduce your risk.” Stroke is a medical emergency that happens when blood flow to the brain is blocked. Long-term damage is caused to the brain every minute treatment is delayed. Patients who arrive at the hospital within three hours of their first symptoms often experience less disability months later compared to those who receive delayed care. Arkansans should remember BE FAST to recognize the warning signs:
B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination
E – Eyes: Sudden vision changes
F – Face Drooping: One side of the face droops; ask the person to smile
A – Arm Weakness: One arm drifts downward when raised
S – Speech Difficulty: Slurred or hard-to-understand speech
T – Time to call 9‑1‑1: Call immediately Any one of these symptoms could be a sign of stroke. Do not wait for multiple symptoms to appear or to see if symptoms improve. Call 911 immediately, even if the symptoms go away. Arkansas is also working to improve access to timely stroke care across the state. The Arkansas Stroke Ready Hospital designation program recognizes hospitals that meet state requirements to ensure patients experiencing stroke receive appropriate care as quickly as possible. Arkansas currently has 46 hospitals with a stroke designation or certification through the ADH or a national accrediting organization. Additional hospitals across the state participate in telestroke programs, further expanding access to specialized stroke care. Hospitals seeking Stroke Ready designation work with the ADH to show they have the staff, protocols, and training needed to rapidly evaluate, treat, and, when necessary, transfer patients experiencing stroke. Data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry helps the ADH and participating hospitals identify opportunities to improve stroke care and measure progress over time. Recent data show continued improvement in the timeliness and quality of stroke care. According to the Arkansas Stroke Registry, the percentage of eligible stroke patients who received all recommended care increased from 62% in 2019 to 79% in 2025. Arkansas also continues to strengthen coordination between emergency medical services and hospitals and expand access to specialized stroke care through statewide telestroke partnerships. These efforts are designed to help patients receive the right care as quickly as possible, regardless of where they live. On World Stroke Day, ADH encourages every Arkansan to remember one simple message: BE FAST. For more information about stroke prevention and care in Arkansas, visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov.###
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