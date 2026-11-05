Recognizing First Responders in Our Community
National First Responders Day was October 28, providing an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the first responders in Arkansas who serve in the line of duty to keep us safe.
Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and emergency dispatchers serve their communities in Arkansas and across the country when we need it most: amid dangers and emergencies. These everyday heroes answer the call with courage and professionalism. Their efforts protect and aid neighbors and strangers alike.
The unique challenges that first responders face makes their jobs both challenging and invaluable. Volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel support their communities while balancing other jobs and family responsibilities. Arkansas has a long tradition of community service that is embodied by our first responders’ selflessness, compassion and commitment to duty.
In April 2025, when Arkansas experienced historic flooding and tornadoes, at least 22 Arkansas counties reported storm damage. The Arkansas National Guard activated more than 40 personnel in northeastern Arkansas to assist local authorities with flood evacuations. This response highlighted the critical function that local first responders, emergency management personnel and National Guard teams play when our communities need them the most.
First responders are often the first people Arkansans encounter during emergencies. Whether responding to a fire, medical emergency, serious incident, or natural disaster, they provide reassurance and assistance. Their service requires not only courage in the face of danger, but also compassion, sound judgment and the ability to make difficult decisions under pressure.
First responders answer calls every day. Firefighters respond routinely to medical emergencies, traffic accidents and rescue operations. EMTs and paramedics provide lifesaving care before patients reach a hospital. Law enforcement officers respond to emergencies, assist victims and protect public safety. All first responders face immense challenges but consistently demonstrate courage, devotion and resilience.
It is our responsibility to support them as best we can and recognize their tremendous contributions.
Throughout The Natural State, there are countless examples. The Conway County Volunteer Fire Department has more than 180 volunteers. The Van Buren County Rescue Squad is an all-volunteer organization that renders aid to citizens in emergencies. Arkansas has also increased efforts to distribute wildland fire suppression kits to rural fire departments to respond quickly to local fire emergencies.
I have been proud to consistently support efforts in Washington, D.C. to help our first responders. They deserve the tools and resources necessary to keep our communities safe. In FY 2026 appropriations, I helped secure additional funding for the Etowah Volunteer Fire Department in Mississippi County to purchase new firefighting equipment. Additionally, I am proud of our success in securing additional funding for the Arkansas Criminal Intelligence Network, Jonesboro Real-Time Crime Center and Batesville Police Department, in addition to many other ongoing initiatives.
National First Responders Day is the perfect time to express our gratitude, but it should continue throughout the year. They are a classic example of what my former coach, Frank Broyles, always called “givers” who constantly put others above themselves.
I will always fight to support these men and women in Washington. To all of those who serve in those invaluable roles across our state and throughout the nation –– know we are very proud of you and deeply appreciate all that you represent.
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