Arkansas Highway Police Wrap Up Operation Highway Shield
ALL COUNTIES | October 29, 2026
Arkansas Highway Police (AHP) partnered with United States Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 27 through 6 a.m. Thursday, October 29 for Operation Highway Shield.
Operation Highway Shield is a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) enforcement and highway criminal interdiction operation aimed at addressing CMV safety and criminal activity along Arkansas highways. Throughout the 48-hour operation, AHP held enhanced operations at designated weigh stations along approved interstate and highway corridors.
During Operation Highway Shield, AHP officers identified unqualified drivers, unsafe vehicles, fraudulent practices, and criminal activity. At this time, AHP also identified and investigated suspected drug trafficking, human trafficking and smuggling, cargo theft, stolen vehicles and trailers, and related offenses encountered during lawful enforcement.
“Operation Highway Shield sends a clear message: If you put safety at risk, we will hold you accountable," FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs said. "By joining forces with the Arkansas Highway Patrol and federal partners, we are putting more boots on the ground, identifying unsafe drivers and vehicles, and taking decisive action to keep dangerous operators off our roadways. This operation is about more than enforcement. It is about protecting American families, supporting the professional drivers and carriers who follow the rules, and making sure everyone gets home safely. We will continue working shoulder to shoulder with our partners to make America's roads safer for all.”
“Operation Highway Shield sends a clear message: If you put safety at risk, we will hold you accountable," FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs said. "By joining forces with the Arkansas Highway Patrol and federal partners, we are putting more boots on the ground, identifying unsafe drivers and vehicles, and taking decisive action to keep dangerous operators off our roadways. This operation is about more than enforcement. It is about protecting American families, supporting the professional drivers and carriers who follow the rules, and making sure everyone gets home safely. We will continue working shoulder to shoulder with our partners to make America's roads safer for all.”
Over the course of the 48-hour operation, 1,724 FMSCA inspections were conducted; 393 drivers and CMVs were placed out of service; more than 330 unqualified or unauthorized drivers were identified; 74 immigration violations resulted in federal immigration enforcement; 183 English language proficiency disqualifications were made; more than 1,000 motor carrier safety violations were identified; 369 traffic citations and/or warnings were given; 44 criminal arrests were made; and 1 stolen trailer was recovered.
“The impressive results of Operation Highway Shield speak for themselves, but what makes me proudest is that this operation simply shines a spotlight on what our officers do every single day,” AHP Chief Jeff Holmes said. “Beyond the statistics and the numbers, every unsafe truck or driver taken out of service represents a potential collision prevented and lives saved. Day in and day out, our officers work tirelessly on our highways to ensure every traveler gets home safely.”
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