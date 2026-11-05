Arkansas Department of Agriculture to Host 2026 Groundwater Summit
LITTLE ROCK, AR — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will host the 2026 Arkansas Groundwater Summit on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute in Morrilton.
Event Details
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Winthrop Rockefeller Institute
1 Rockefeller Drive, Morrilton, Arkansas 72110
The summit, sponsored by Ducks Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy, and the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, will bring together leaders and experts from across agriculture, conservation, academia, and government to discuss the state of groundwater in Arkansas and opportunities for long-term sustainability.
Speakers include specialists from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Beaver Water District, Ducks Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the University of Arkansas. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in panel discussions, keynote sessions, and interactive conversations focused on groundwater trends, challenges, and emerging solutions.
The event is free to attend; however, registration is required by November 1. Register online here. Learn more about the Department’s Groundwater Protection and Management Program here.
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