Ricebirds Roll Over Star City
The Stuttgart Ricebirds hosted the Star City Bulldogs on Friday night and for the first time this season the Ricebirds did not receive the kickoff. Parker Ellis kicked it off and the Ricebirds held them and they take over on downs from the Star City 36 yard line. Cain Price is in at quarterback. Bray Minor for a first down. Cordero Berry receives for a touchdown. PAT is good and the Birds take an early lead. 7-0
Ricebirds defense puts pressure on the Bulldog offense and they have to punt. Ricebirds take over and drive down and with 3:30 left in the first quarter, Bray Minor-Covington scores a second Ricebird touchdown. 14-0 Ricebirds.
The Birds kick off and two plays in Keaton Byers strips the ball and recovers. Price to Jordan Minor at the 12 yard line. Price to Demarcus Moten for another Ricebird touchdown. 21-0 with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
As the first quarter ends the Bulldogs are on the 50 yard line trying to get past the Ricebird Defense. They go for it on 4th down and don’t get it. Ricebirds take over on downs.
Cordero Berry takes it 28 yards to the end zone. PAT is good 28-0 Ricebirds
Bulldogs move down and fumble the ball and Bradley Benton recovers it. Next play Price connects to Kymarion Wiley for a 61 yard touchdown. PAT is good 35-0 Ricebirds with 5:14 left in the half.
Bulldogs have the best drive of the game to the 38 yard line of the Ricebirds. On 3rd and 2 the receiver drops the ball and brings up fourth down. Ricebirds’ Antwon Berry says nothing doing and Ricebirds take over on downs. Price to Jay Griffin moves the ball seven yards. Price gives to Kealon Owens and the Birds have a first down. Owens gets another first down, moving it to the Bulldog 40 yard line. Price to Bray Minor-Covington for another Ricebird touchdown with 2:05 left in the half. PAT is good. 42-0
Bulldogs return the ball to midfield. Bulldogs keep moving the ball but Ricebirds defense holds and the clock winds down.
After halftime, the Birds receive the ball, on 3rd and 8 Montavius Brooks receives a pass from Braxton Kirkdoffer, in for Cain Price, takes it 60 yards for a touchdown. Several 9th graders are in to play as well. Ricebirds increase their lead to 49-0 after a PAT by Cain Moore, a 9th grade kicker.
With 8:02 left in the 3rd quarter the Bulldogs receive a kick from Cain Moore and start at the 12 yard line of the Ricebirds. The mercy rule is in play and the clock continues to run. The Bulldogs get down to the Stuttgart red zone and almost picked off by Chandler Chambers. On 3rd and 6, and doesn’t get the 1st down. On 4th and 2, the quarterback takes it in for a Star City touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in the third quarter. PAT is good 49-7 Ricebirds
The Bulldogs kick off to the Birds as the 4th quarter begins. The Ricebirds get a touchback due to the ball being kicked out of bounds. Braxton Kirkdoffer is still in as quarterback. Ninth grader, Mason Jacobs gets six yards. Jacobs picks up the first down but is stopped by a facemask. A flag gives the Birds 15 more yards. Several ninth graders are in to get some playing time. Kevin De La Cruz gets 11 yards in two plays. The next play the ball is fumbled and Bulldogs recovered it on their own 20 yard line. The next play the Bulldogs take it 75 yards for a touchdown. The PAT is good and the score is 49-14 with less than five minutes left in the game.
J.D. Feilke returns the ball to the 44-yard line as the Birds take over after the touchdown. Mason Jacobs takes the ball into Bulldog territory with 2:20 left in the game. Mason Jacobs gets to the 18 yard line with less than a minute left. Kirkdoffer hands off the ball to Jacobs and it is fumbled but Kirkdoffer recovers it.
The Ricebirds roll over the Bulldogs 49-14. The Ricebirds face the Hamburg Lions on Thursday, November 5 at Ned Mosley Stadium.
Last year’s game against Hamburg resulted in the Ricebirds battling and coming out ahead 52-14
“Playing for a conference championship and the number one playoff seed, should be a big crowd and a great atmosphere for high school football.” said Coach Josh Price.
Go Birds!!
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