Dragons Suffer Shutout By Hamburg Lions
Sophomore Quarterback Rodney Ross #17 fires off another pass while Gaspar Lemus #54 blocks the Lion defender photos by KSPhotography
The DeWitt Dragons (3-6) were on the road to take on the Hamburg Lions (8-1) on Friday, October 30th.
It was a tough night on the field for the Dragons as they fell to the Lions by a final score of 45-0.
In spite of the challenging opponent, the Dragons continued to fight until the very end.
The Dragon coaches, players, and faithful supporters will travel to Monticello on Friday, November 6th for their final game of the regular season. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.
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