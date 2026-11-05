DeWitt Dragons Golf Team Caps Incredible 2026 Season with State Runner-Up Finish
Left to right Coach JD Gunnell, Trevor French, Sammy Hill, Wiley Whitmore, Sam Jones
Three years of hard work, dedication, and determination pay off as Dragons finish just one stroke shy of a state championship.
DEWITT, ARK. — The DeWitt Dragons boys golf team, led by Coach J.D. Gunnell capped off an unforgettable 2026 season with a Class 3A State Runner-Up finish, falling just one stroke short of claiming the state championship.
The Dragons put together a remarkable season, going undefeated throughout regular-season competition and establishing themselves as one of the top teams in Class 3A golf.
The varsity roster included Wiley Whitmore, Sammy Hill, Sam Jones, Trevor French, Jack Noble, Kent Craig, and Cannon Craig. Each athlete contributed to a season that will be remembered as one of the most successful in the program’s history.
Entering the 3A-7 Conference Tournament with high expectations, the Dragons faced extenuating circumstances that resulted in a conference runner-up finish. Despite the setback, their performance secured a team berth in the Class 3A State Tournament and another opportunity to compete for a championship.
Leading the way was Whitmore, who completed an undefeated regular season of his own, earning individual medalist honors in every regular-season match. His consistent performances helped lead the Dragons through an impressive undefeated team campaign.
At the State Tournament, Sammy Hill showed up ready for the challenge and came in with a 78 to lead the team to a State Runner Up title. Hill and Whitmore or recognized by AAA and by and earned All State honors.
Representing DeWitt at state were Whitmore, Hill, Jones, and French. The four Dragons battled throughout the tournament, ultimately finishing as Class 3A State Runner-Up by a heartbreaking margin of just one stroke.
While coming so close to a state title was bittersweet, the accomplishment represented something far greater than a single tournament.
For the past three years, this group of athletes has dedicated countless hours to improving their games, competing in tournaments, and working toward the shared goal of bringing championship-level golf to DeWitt. Their commitment, perseverance, and love for the game were evident throughout the season.
The state tournament also marked the final high school competition for two seniors, Whitmore and Jones. Whitmore plans to continue his golf career at the collegiate level, while both seniors leave behind a lasting legacy of leadership and success within the Dragons golf program.
Looking ahead, Hill and French will help carry on the Dragon golf tradition next season, alongside returning members of the Craig family and other developing players. With a strong foundation already established, the future of DeWitt golf remains bright.
Although the Dragons finished just one stroke away from the ultimate prize, their 2026 season was nothing short of extraordinary. An undefeated regular season, an ARCO Cup title, a conference runner-up finish, and a state runner-up trophy are accomplishments that reflect years of preparation and dedication.
More importantly, this team has demonstrated what can happen when a group of young men commits to a common goal and refuses to stop working toward it.
Congratulations to the 2026 DeWitt Dragons Golf Team on an incredible season and a well-earned Class 3A State Runner-Up finish. Your hard work has made your school, families, and community proud.
Once a Dragon, Always a Dragon!
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