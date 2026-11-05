DHS CLASS OF ’71 ENJOYED 55th REUNION
Pictured left to right – seated front row: Sandra Freeman Childers, Vickie Braswell Rabeneck, Dena Alter Spears, Etta Austin Cunningham, Marsha Vansandt Burlack, Brenda Campbell Ward; second row: Walter Hillman, Gary Carter, Larry Childers, Onita Hearn Watson, Perry Simpson, Doris West Bullock, JoAnn Carter Hestir, Diane Kestner Smith, Debi Pike Quade, Debbie Ruffin Hargrove; third row: John Henderson, Arthur Midkiff, Scott Lynch, Glendon Pollard, Jimmy Boyd, Gary Morris, Johnny Davis, Michael Strain, Bufford Bullock, PeeWee Fox, James Ward, Gary Hudson. (Not pictured Steve Ashcraft) Once a Dragon, Always a Dragon!
The DeWitt High School Class of 1971 gathered for their 55th Year Class Reunion on October 24 at Turner Duck Lodge. 29 classmates and 11 guests enjoyed visiting and sharing stories with a supper catered by Butt Rubbers BBQ. A special time was spent recognizing the 44 deceased classmates and sharing special memories of them. After singing the beloved DHS Alma Mater, everyone left looking forward to meeting again for the 60th reunion in 2031.
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