Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame Hosts Pre-Season Reception
Stuttgart, Ark. - The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie will host a reception to celebrate the opening of the 2026-2027 duck hunting season. Dr. Ryan Askren will be sharing his research Threats and Opportunities for Waterfowl Conservation.
The November 19th "southern comfortable” reception will take place from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie. Appetizers and drinks will be served. Additional information can be found on our website, waterfowlerhof.com.
This event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie in Stuttgart, which houses the Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. The reception is organized by committee members including Chairman Jim Ronquest, Brent Birch, Greg Churan, Jeff Churan, Anne Marie Doramus, George Dunklin, Lee Ann Blackwell-Hoskyn, Gar Lile, Jenna Ronquest,
and Fara Foster.
and Fara Foster.
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