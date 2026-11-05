Unofficial Election Results
There will be a runoff election in the Stuttgart Mayor’s race. Early voting will begin on November 24 through November 30 and the election will be on December 1.
Election results are unofficial until approved by the Secretary of State.
Mayor of Stuttgart (There will be a runoff.)
Rick Koenig - 168
Theodore Holt - 908
Norma Strabala - 852
Arkansas County Judge
Eddie Roberson - 2068
Michael Blasengame - 1933
Arkansas County Treasurer/Tax Collector
Carol Cloud Jacobs - 1594
Ruby C. Dillion - 2378
Justice of the Peace District 4
Debora Johnson - 216
Charles Wright - 271
Mayor of St. Charles:
Krystal Goudelock - 32
Jeremy Reed - 31
Mayor of Humphrey:
Sharon Silverman - 25
Michael Hodges - 23
Mayor of Almyra:
Chris Aaron - 49
Mark Bennett - 19
U.S. Senate
Tom Cotton - 2504
Jeff Wadlin - 174
Hallie Shoffner - 1388
U.S. Congress District 1:
Terri Yarbrough Green - 1191
Rick Crawford - 2717
Steve Parsons - 134
State Representative District 61:
Garrett Sheeks - 983
Jeremiah Moore - 2497
Governor:
Fred Love - 1232
Colt Shelby - 437
Sarah Huckabee Sanders - 2407
Lt. Governor
Leslie Rutledge.- 2888
Michael Kalagias - 1050
Secretary of State:
Kelly Grappe - 1255
Michael Pakko - 179
Kim Hammer - 2604
State Representative District 62:
Mark McElroy - 258
Dexter Miller - 34
Issue 1:
For - 3166
Against - 829
Issue 2:
For - 3232
Against -766
Issue 3:
For - 2209
Against - 1736
Issue 4:
For - 2331
Against - 1596
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