The 219 on Main Ribbon Cutting
The 219 on Main held its ribbon cutting on October 30 at their venue on Main Street. The 219 on Main is an all occasions event venue in the heart of downtown Stuttgart. Morgan Gill along with her father and uncle will be able to host celebrations, corporate events, receptions, reunions and showers.
The 219 on Main has been open since October as they were doing renovations, with their ABS Catering vending machines, stocked with meals, sandwiches, desserts and many other items.. With the connection to ABS Catering they can offer a full service venue for your next event.
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