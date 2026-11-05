Everyday Faith with Mary: Joy
Joy-a thing that causes great pleasure and happiness. Yes, that is the definition of joy. Have you really thought about true joy? The birth of your first child, birth of first grandchild, a new puppy or kitten, first new home, many more things too numerous to name. Joy to one person may not be joy to another person. It is very much a personal feeling. I am so blessed and find joy in small things. Quiet time, changing of the leaves, spring when things come back to life, being with people who love you and accept you just as you are, having the reassurance of knowing where I am going to spend eternity,
Yesterday was one of those days filled with joy: wonderful friends, lots of laughs, good food, and celebration of a birthday. OH MY! I laughed so much and at times tears would come to my eyes from all the laughing. Such JOY! Something so simple and easy as meeting with friends.
It can be just as simple and easy to accept Jesus as your Savior, to know the joy of where you will spend eternity: Heaven or hell. Jesus offers salvation freely, yet it is your choice, not something that Jesus forces upon you. He will knock at your heart’s door, so to speak, and ask you to open the door. There is no doorknob for Jesus to turn. The decision to turn the knob and open the door is totally up to you. Once that door is opened, the joy of salvation will be experienced, the assurance of your eternity in Heaven. That is joy in its purest form, not just for you, also for Jesus. Pure joy in Christ and Him knowing you will spend eternity with Him. Can only imagine what Jesus experiences when a soul is saved from a tortuous eternity to one of beauty and happiness. The road to salvation is presented freely.
The Human Problem - Sin
Romans 3:23 - “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; “This verse tells us that all people have sinned and thus fall short of God’s glorious standard.
The Consequence of Sin
Romans 6:23 - “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. “This highlights the consequences of sin - death, which means eternal separation from God. However, it also introduces the solution - the gift of God, which is eternal life through Jesus Christ.
The Solution - Christ’s Sacrifice
Romans 5:8 - “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. “Despite our sins, God demonstrated His love for us through the death of His Son, Jesus Christ, who died in our place.
The Response - Faith
Romans 10:9 - “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” The Result of Salvation - Peace with God
Romans 5:1 - “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:”
Through faith in Jesus Christ, we are justified and have peace with God, signifying a restored relationship with Him.
Living in the Spirit
Romans 8:1 - “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”This verse emphasizes that those who are in Christ are not condemned but live according to the Spirit, leading a life transformed by their faith. Salvation is received through faith in Jesus Christ—by confessing Him as Lord and believing in His resurrection.
The Assurance of Salvation
Romans 10:13 - “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
God Bless Amen
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
Yesterday was one of those days filled with joy: wonderful friends, lots of laughs, good food, and celebration of a birthday. OH MY! I laughed so much and at times tears would come to my eyes from all the laughing. Such JOY! Something so simple and easy as meeting with friends.
It can be just as simple and easy to accept Jesus as your Savior, to know the joy of where you will spend eternity: Heaven or hell. Jesus offers salvation freely, yet it is your choice, not something that Jesus forces upon you. He will knock at your heart’s door, so to speak, and ask you to open the door. There is no doorknob for Jesus to turn. The decision to turn the knob and open the door is totally up to you. Once that door is opened, the joy of salvation will be experienced, the assurance of your eternity in Heaven. That is joy in its purest form, not just for you, also for Jesus. Pure joy in Christ and Him knowing you will spend eternity with Him. Can only imagine what Jesus experiences when a soul is saved from a tortuous eternity to one of beauty and happiness. The road to salvation is presented freely.
The Human Problem - Sin
Romans 3:23 - “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; “This verse tells us that all people have sinned and thus fall short of God’s glorious standard.
The Consequence of Sin
Romans 6:23 - “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. “This highlights the consequences of sin - death, which means eternal separation from God. However, it also introduces the solution - the gift of God, which is eternal life through Jesus Christ.
The Solution - Christ’s Sacrifice
Romans 5:8 - “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. “Despite our sins, God demonstrated His love for us through the death of His Son, Jesus Christ, who died in our place.
The Response - Faith
Romans 10:9 - “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” The Result of Salvation - Peace with God
Romans 5:1 - “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:”
Through faith in Jesus Christ, we are justified and have peace with God, signifying a restored relationship with Him.
Living in the Spirit
Romans 8:1 - “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”This verse emphasizes that those who are in Christ are not condemned but live according to the Spirit, leading a life transformed by their faith. Salvation is received through faith in Jesus Christ—by confessing Him as Lord and believing in His resurrection.
The Assurance of Salvation
Romans 10:13 - “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
God Bless Amen
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
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