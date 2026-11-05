A Full Calendar Doesn’t Always Mean a Full Life
There is something about looking at a calendar filled with appointments, meetings, responsibilities, and commitments that can make us feel productive. Every hour has a purpose. Every day has something scheduled. Before we realize it, another week has passed.
But I’ve been thinking about something. Just because our calendars are full, does that mean our lives are?
That’s a question worth asking, especially in a community where so many people wear several hats. The business owner may also serve on a board. The teacher may volunteer after school. The pastor may be involved in community activities throughout the week. The parent may be balancing work, children, church, and responsibilities for aging family members.
And there are people who rarely say no because they know something important needs to be done. I appreciate those people. Communities depend on them. But somewhere along the way, we’ve started measuring contribution by how busy someone appears to be.
We admire the person who is always moving. We celebrate the person who serves on every committee. We assume that a packed schedule must represent a meaningful life. Sometimes it does. But not always.
Activity and impact are not the same thing. A person can attend five meetings and never have a meaningful conversation. Someone else can spend fifteen minutes encouraging a young person and influence the direction of that person’s life. One person may spend hours discussing a community problem. Another may make one telephone call that connects the right people to begin solving it.
Neither time nor activity alone tells the whole story. The question isn’t simply how much we’re doing. It’s whether what we’re doing is making a difference. And that requires something many busy people rarely give themselves: room to evaluate.
Are we serving where we’re most effective? Are we saying yes because we have something valuable to contribute, or because we’ve become accustomed to being needed? Are we leaving room for relationships, family, faith, and the ordinary moments that give life meaning?
Sometimes growth means accepting another responsibility. Sometimes it means preparing someone else to carry one. That’s an important distinction for community organizations. If everything depends on the same three or four people, we may have dedication, but we haven’t necessarily built sustainability.
Healthy organizations develop new leaders. They invite participation. They share knowledge. They create opportunities for others to contribute. They understand that a person’s value isn’t determined by how many responsibilities that person carries.
There is another benefit to making room: we become available for what we did not schedule. A neighbor may need a conversation. A younger colleague may need guidance. A family member may need our attention without competing with the next appointment. Some of life’s most meaningful moments cannot be entered on a calendar weeks in advance.
So before we fill another calendar, perhaps we should examine the one we already have. Not everything needs to be eliminated. Some commitments need to be strengthened. Others need to be shared. A few may have completed their purpose.
The goal isn’t an empty calendar. It’s a meaningful one. When another year has passed, I doubt we’ll remember every appointment we attended. We’ll remember the people, the difference we made, and the moments when we were fully present.
Around Town Insight™: A full calendar can demonstrate commitment, but a meaningful life requires more than activity. The measure of our contribution isn’t simply how much we do. It’s what becomes stronger, better, or more sustainable because we were involved.
But I’ve been thinking about something. Just because our calendars are full, does that mean our lives are?
That’s a question worth asking, especially in a community where so many people wear several hats. The business owner may also serve on a board. The teacher may volunteer after school. The pastor may be involved in community activities throughout the week. The parent may be balancing work, children, church, and responsibilities for aging family members.
And there are people who rarely say no because they know something important needs to be done. I appreciate those people. Communities depend on them. But somewhere along the way, we’ve started measuring contribution by how busy someone appears to be.
We admire the person who is always moving. We celebrate the person who serves on every committee. We assume that a packed schedule must represent a meaningful life. Sometimes it does. But not always.
Activity and impact are not the same thing. A person can attend five meetings and never have a meaningful conversation. Someone else can spend fifteen minutes encouraging a young person and influence the direction of that person’s life. One person may spend hours discussing a community problem. Another may make one telephone call that connects the right people to begin solving it.
Neither time nor activity alone tells the whole story. The question isn’t simply how much we’re doing. It’s whether what we’re doing is making a difference. And that requires something many busy people rarely give themselves: room to evaluate.
Are we serving where we’re most effective? Are we saying yes because we have something valuable to contribute, or because we’ve become accustomed to being needed? Are we leaving room for relationships, family, faith, and the ordinary moments that give life meaning?
Sometimes growth means accepting another responsibility. Sometimes it means preparing someone else to carry one. That’s an important distinction for community organizations. If everything depends on the same three or four people, we may have dedication, but we haven’t necessarily built sustainability.
Healthy organizations develop new leaders. They invite participation. They share knowledge. They create opportunities for others to contribute. They understand that a person’s value isn’t determined by how many responsibilities that person carries.
There is another benefit to making room: we become available for what we did not schedule. A neighbor may need a conversation. A younger colleague may need guidance. A family member may need our attention without competing with the next appointment. Some of life’s most meaningful moments cannot be entered on a calendar weeks in advance.
So before we fill another calendar, perhaps we should examine the one we already have. Not everything needs to be eliminated. Some commitments need to be strengthened. Others need to be shared. A few may have completed their purpose.
The goal isn’t an empty calendar. It’s a meaningful one. When another year has passed, I doubt we’ll remember every appointment we attended. We’ll remember the people, the difference we made, and the moments when we were fully present.
Around Town Insight™: A full calendar can demonstrate commitment, but a meaningful life requires more than activity. The measure of our contribution isn’t simply how much we do. It’s what becomes stronger, better, or more sustainable because we were involved.
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GET FUNDABLE SUMMIT™
Ready to strengthen your organization and become better prepared for funding opportunities? Register at GetFundable.io.
AROUND TOWN WITH DRFAYE
Know someone whose story should be told, or good work our community should know about? Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
SAVE THE DATE
LOVE: The Experience for Women
February 27, 2027 | 2:00 PM
https://love.drfaye.com/
DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
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